Modern-Day Spiritual Warfare Examines the Invisible Battle Between Good and Evil in Everyday Life

Modern-Day Spiritual Warfare by Kevin T. Doss

Kevin T. Doss presents a faith-centered guide offering biblical insight, spiritual strategies, and encouragement for overcoming unseen spiritual battles.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his compelling new release, Modern-Day Spiritual Warfare: The Invisible War Against Evil, author Kevin T. Doss explores the unseen spiritual conflicts that influence daily life and challenge individuals in ways many fail to recognize. Combining biblical teaching with practical spiritual guidance, Doss presents a thought-provoking examination of the ongoing battle between good and evil while equipping readers with tools to strengthen their faith and pursue spiritual freedom.

Through scripture-based insight and practical application, Modern-Day Spiritual Warfare reveals the spiritual realities that often exist beneath personal struggles, moral challenges, and emotional battles. Doss emphasizes that every individual is engaged in a spiritual conflict involving forces that seek either redemption and growth or destruction and separation from God.

At the heart of the book is a message of empowerment and spiritual readiness. Doss provides readers with practical strategies for overcoming fear, temptation, and spiritual oppression while strengthening their connection to biblical truth. Rather than focusing solely on darkness, the book highlights the hope, protection, and authority available through faith and alignment with God’s purpose.

Doss was inspired to write Modern-Day Spiritual Warfare out of concern for the growing moral and spiritual confusion affecting modern society. Recognizing the need for spiritual discernment and biblical understanding, he sought to create a resource that encourages believers to stand firm in their faith while understanding the importance of spiritual vigilance and personal responsibility.

The book is especially relevant for readers interested in Christian living, spiritual growth, biblical warfare, and faith-based personal development. Its accessible approach and practical guidance make it valuable for individuals, ministry leaders, prayer groups, Bible studies, and readers seeking a deeper understanding of spiritual conflict and protection through faith.

Kevin T. Doss brings passion, conviction, and scriptural insight to his writing, focusing on helping readers recognize the importance of spiritual preparedness in an increasingly challenging world. Through Modern-Day Spiritual Warfare, he hopes to encourage individuals to pursue courage, discernment, and unwavering faith while embracing the spiritual calling to stand against darkness with wisdom and truth.

As conversations surrounding faith, morality, and spiritual resilience continue to grow, Modern-Day Spiritual Warfare: The Invisible War Against Evil offers a timely and impactful message about the unseen battles shaping everyday life and the spiritual strength needed to overcome them.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/00WsZwLN

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