Devin Vance of Just Call Classic Featured in BoldJourney Highlighting Leadership, Craftsmanship, and Industry Expertise

Just Call Classic, Inc., is a is a family-owned licensed and insured South Florida natural stone restoration and polishing company.

What’s most exciting to me is bringing stone back to life. Taking something dull, etched, or worn and making it look beautiful again.” — Devin Vance

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Devin Vance, founder of Just Call Classic, has been featured in BoldJourney, a publication dedicated to sharing inspiring stories from entrepreneurs and professionals making an impact in their industries.

In the feature, titled “Meet Devin Vance,” Mr. Vance reflects on his decades-long journey in the natural stone restoration industry and the values that have shaped his success. Drawing from lessons instilled by his parents, Vance emphasizes the importance of work ethic, integrity, and maintaining a strong reputation.

“My work ethic comes from my parents,” said Mr. Vance. “They taught me that your name and reputation are everything, and if you’re going to do a job, you do it right.”

With more than 30 years of experience, Mr. Vance leads Just Call Classic, a South Florida-based company specializing in high-end marble and natural stone restoration, polishing, and maintenance. The company serves luxury residences, commercial properties, and some of the world’s most prestigious yachts.

In the interview, Mr. Vance highlights what continues to drive his passion for the business: transforming worn and damaged stone into surfaces that look like new.

“What’s most exciting to me is bringing stone back to life,” he shared. “Taking something dull, etched, or worn and making it look beautiful again.”

The feature also outlines the core principles that have contributed to his long-term success, including attention to detail, consistency, and building lasting client relationships. These values have helped establish Just Call Classic as a trusted name among homeowners, designers, property managers, and yacht professionals throughout South Florida.

For more information about Just Call Classic and their services, visit https://www.justcallclassic.com/.

About Just Call Classic

Founded in South Florida, Just Call Classic is a licensed and insured natural stone restoration company specializing in marble polishing, repair, and maintenance. With nearly 30 years of experience, the company serves luxury homes, high-rise properties, commercial spaces, and mega yachts. Known for its hands-on approach, precision craftsmanship, and commitment to excellence, Just Call Classic helps clients protect and enhance the beauty of their stone surfaces.

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