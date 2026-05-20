Upgrades to Private Terminal Enhance Travel Experience for Visitors to Israel

Interior Terminal Elevated Food Offerings Exterior Terminal

Approximately $175,000 USD invested in upgraded hospitality spaces, and elevated culinary offerings

Travelers across the South, from Florida to Texas, are looking for meaningful international experiences, with a strong emphasis on a seamless journey from start to finish” — Lorin Maugery, Consul-Director, Israel Ministry of Tourism, US South

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fattal Terminal, the private terminal at Ben Gurion Airport, has completed a comprehensive upgrade and refresh representing an investment of approximately $175,000 USD, further enhancing one of the most seamless and elevated airport experiences available to travelers arriving in or departing from Israel.Operating as a full-service private terminal, Fattal Terminal provides passengers on both commercial and private flights with a complete, end-to-end experience, from arrival at the terminal through boarding, accompanied by dedicated VIP staff who manage all airport procedures. Unlike traditional business lounges, the terminal offers a fully personalized service focused on comfort, efficiency, and privacy.Upgrade highlights:• Fully renovated private room complex with updated design, new carpeting, decorative wood flooring, and upgraded furnishings• Enhanced central meeting room supporting full workday continuity through departure• Upgraded private sleeping rooms with workstations for rest, showers, refreshment, or continued work• Refreshed outdoor courtyard seating area and cigar room• Expanded 24/7 culinary offerings aligned with evolving guest expectations“Travelers across the South, from Florida to Texas, are looking for meaningful international experiences, with a strong emphasis on a seamless journey from start to finish, says Lorin Maugery, Consul-Director of the Israeli Ministry of Tourism, United States Southern Region. "Investments like the Fattal Terminal underscore a commitment to providing a smooth, efficient, and welcoming travel experience that allows visitors to transition effortlessly from arrival into the richness of Israel’s culture, cuisine, and history.” Maugery adds.The upgrade was driven by feedback from returning guests and a continued focus on refining the hospitality experience. Luxury travel has evolved in recent years, placing greater emphasis on quiet, privacy, certainty, and efficient use of time. The terminal enables guests to maintain continuity in their routines in a calm, efficient environment before and after flights. Services include private meeting rooms, workspaces, rest and shower suites, a 24/7 culinary program, a private duty-free shop, and dedicated car rental handoff with vehicles delivered directly to guests.Fattal Terminal emphasizes “operational quiet”-the ability for all travel logistics to be handled behind the scenes, allowing guests to focus on work, rest, or personal time. The goal is to create a sense of home within the complexity of air travel through high-level operational efficiency and personalized hospitality.“In recent years, we’ve seen a shift in how people define luxury in travel,” said Shani Shiferman Gur, CEO of Fattal Terminal. “Today, true luxury is quiet, privacy, precision, and above all—time. Some of our guests continue working and holding meetings until boarding, while others prefer to pause, rest, refresh after a flight, or enjoy a high-level hospitality and culinary experience. It was important for us to adapt our spaces to meet these needs more precisely.”Shiferman Gur added: “Compared to the traditional business lounge experience, Fattal Terminal provides a full, personal, and discreet aviation service—from arrival through boarding. This latest upgrade reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering an international, precise, and highly personalized hospitality experience.”Within less than three years of operation, Fattal Terminal has been recognized as one of the seven best private terminals in the world by Robb Report, alongside private terminals in New York, London, Dubai, Atlanta, St. Kitts, and Fort Worth.More information can be found at https://www.fattal-terminal.com

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