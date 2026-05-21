Marine Veteran Turned Real Estate Investor Austin Hancock Hits Amazon Bestseller with Debut Book ‘The War to Wealth’

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin Hancock went from troubled teenager to multi-million-dollar real estate investor — and in The War to Wealth , he reveals the discipline-driven framework that made it possible. The Marine-turned-entrepreneur's debut book became an Amazon bestseller upon its global launch, showing readers how to build wealth, find purpose, and live without limits through real estate.Published by Game Changer Publishing, "The War to Wealth”is a first-person account of how Hancock translated the discipline gained through military service and years of hard experience into a repeatable framework for achieving financial independence. The book traces his path from a troubled adolescence marked by two felony charges at seventeen, through four years of service as a Marine infantryman deployed to Iraq and North Africa, to a post-military career in construction and, eventually, the creation of a multi-million-dollar real estate portfolio. The result is a practical, experience-driven guide to wealth-building rooted in ownership, structure, and long-term thinking.Unlike many personal finance titles that emphasize motivation or market timing, "The War to Wealth " focuses on the behavioral and structural foundations that Hancock argues are the true drivers of financial control. The book contends that disciplined habits, applied consistently and intelligently, translate directly into scalable income, less dependence on hourly labor, and lasting financial security. Central to its argument is the idea that wealth is built by those who stop consuming and start owning, whether that means owning assets, time, or decisions.The book draws heavily on Hancock's setbacks as well as his successes. Among the experiences he recounts is losing $65,000 on a single real estate deal after leaving active duty, a turning point Hancock credits with reshaping his approach to risk, leverage, and long-term planning. That transparency lends the book credibility, setting it apart from more prescriptive financial titles and grounding its principles in lived consequences rather than theory.Hancock's background makes him a distinctive voice in personal finance and entrepreneurship. After enlisting in 2005, he served in combat operations in Iraq and North Africa, then entered civilian life without a conventional financial or educational foundation. He built his business knowledge from the ground up through construction work and early-stage real estate investing. He has since turned that experience into a coaching and consulting platform, Outsiders Elite, where he works with individuals seeking to apply similar principles to their wealth-building goals. His platform has attracted more than 73,000 followers on Instagram, reflecting broad interest in his approach to discipline-based financial independence."The War to Wealth" is designed for readers seeking more than encouragement, especially those who want a clear, practical path to financial independence through asset ownership and deliberate, consistent action. The book challenges the premise that wealth requires special circumstances or inherited advantage, arguing that structure and discipline are accessible and sufficient for those willing to apply them over time.Austin Hancock is a United States Marine Corps combat veteran, real estate investor, entrepreneur, and high-performance coach. He is also the founder of Outsiders Elite and Hancock Coaching and Consulting, where he coaches individuals on wealth-building, financial discipline, and entrepreneurship.More information about the author and his works is available at austinhancock.com

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