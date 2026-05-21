European Startup Builds Proof Layer to Stop Deepfake Business Fraud

Human Sender lets senders attach cryptographic proof of human authorship to any email, call or message — verifiable in one click by any recipient.

Did a real human personally send this to me, right now? We are building the infrastructure to answer that question, across any channel, without friction.” — Joel

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As deepfake-enabled fraud accelerates across the business world, a Barcelona-based startup is building the protocol layer that makes it verifiable that a real human sent any given communication, to a specific recipient, at a specific moment.

Human Sender (humansender.com) lets any person attach a one-time cryptographic token to outbound messages across any channel: email, phone, video, LinkedIn, or WhatsApp. Recipients can verify in one click that a real, identity-checked human personally authored that exact communication, without downloading anything or signing up.

The platform launches against a backdrop of high-profile fraud. In February 2024, a finance worker at engineering firm Arup wired $25 million to a deepfaked CFO on a video call. The same year, fraudsters impersonated the CEOs of Ferrari and WPP in separate incidents targeting senior executives. Reported losses linked to deepfakes surpassed €1.3 billion globally in 2025, according to research by Surfshark.

"Every response to deepfake fraud has focused on detection: trying to determine whether a video or voice was AI-generated," said Joel Hauri, founder of Human Sender. "That is the wrong frame. The question people actually need answered is simpler: did a real human personally send this to me, right now? We are building the infrastructure to answer that question, across any channel, without friction."

Beyond fraud prevention, the platform is designed as an offensive sales tool. Sales representatives can embed a verified-human badge in every cold email or call, with each token cryptographically bound to the content of that specific message and the identity of the sender, giving prospects a verifiable signal that a real person reached out.

Human Sender is built Europe-first, with GDPR-native architecture and all data hosted in EU infrastructure. The timing aligns with converging regulatory requirements: eIDAS 2.0, EU AI Act transparency provisions taking effect in August 2026, and PSD3 Strong Customer Authentication.

The company is in early development and accepting applications from sales teams interested in joining a pilot programme. More information is available at humansender.com.

About Human Sender

Human Sender is building the trust layer for human-to-human digital communication. The platform lets any person attach cryptographic proof of human authorship to any outbound message, across any channel, verifiable by any recipient in one click. Founded in Barcelona in 2026. humansender.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.