Courageous Land Bolsters Leadership with former Dengo CFO to Scale Agroforestry Platform’s Fintech Solutions

Caio Ribeiro and Leonardo Tini

The leading end-to-end platform for agroforestry announced leadership hires to accelerate transition into an institutional-grade agroforestry solutions provider

By bringing on both Caio and Leonardo, we are simultaneously empowering our network of agroforestry projects with financing, and our ability to connect large partners to those projects” — Fred Campos, CFO

SãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Courageous Land has appointed Caio Anunciado Ribeiro as Head of Investment and Development. Ribeiro joins Courageous Land following a storied tenure as the CFO of Dengo, where he was instrumental in scaling the mission-driven brand from its inception to the largest and most desired bean to bar chocolate brand in Brazil.

At Courageous Land, Ribeiro will oversee the company’s fintech evolution, leading capital allocation and the structuring of the company’s burgeoning fintech-enabled Agroforestry Intelligence Platform, where 1,000 users who represent 400,000 hectares have registered. His expertise in scaling high-impact operations will be pivotal as Courageous Land builds the financial rails to deploy global capital into data-driven agroforestry models across Latin America.

"Caio’s experience taking a premium Brazilian impact company from its early days to large scale will help us accelerate growth in a structured way", said Philip Kauders, CEO and Co-founder of Courageous Land.

Courageous Land has also appointed food and technology executive Leonardo Tini as Head of Strategic Partnerships. Tini will relocate from Europe back to his native Brazil to run strategic partnerships with key enterprises and institutions, allowing them to access Courageous Land’s growing network of agroforestry farmers, projects, sustainable commodities, and ESG benefits.

"By bringing on both Caio and Leonardo, we are simultaneously empowering our network of agroforestry projects with financing, and our ability to connect large partners to those projects", said Fred Campos, CFO. "We are building the engine that provides the software, financial structures, and market access necessary to make agroforestry the world's most attractive asset class for the 21st century."

About Courageous Land

Courageous Land is a technology-driven agroforestry platform focused on high-integrity landscape restoration. By combining proprietary software, deep agronomic know-how, and innovative fintech structures, Courageous Land transforms degraded land into productive, biodiverse ecosystems that capture carbon and produce high-value organic crops at scale. For more information about Courageous Land and its mission, visit www.courageousland.com.

Agroforestry Intelligence Platform - Courageous Land

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