National Coalition for Men Launches Chicago Billboard Campaign on Memorial Day

National Coalition For Men (NCFM)

NCFM Chicago launches a Memorial Day billboard campaign honoring the sacrifices of American men and raising awareness of men’s issues nationwide.

This campaign reminds America that 1.4 million men gave their lives in service to this nation, and their sacrifices deserve full recognition.” — Tim Goldich, President, NCFMChicago

CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chicago Chapter of the National Coalition for Men NCFM ) will launch a public awareness initiative this Memorial Day to honor the historic sacrifices of American men in times of war.On Memorial Day, May 25, 2026, NCFM will unveil a series of billboard advertisements across the Chicago area as part of its “Men’s Holiday Billboard Campaign.”The Chicago Chapter of NCFM will hold a press conference on Zoom at 2 pm Central Time. Speakers will present the Chicago campaign and announce the upcoming national Men’s Holiday Billboard Campaign. The link to the press conference is Tinyurl.com/NCFM-Chicago or by using the Zoom link.The advertisements will appear on 15 billboards in strategic locations across the Chicago area. There will also be one billboard in Los Angeles and another in Lemon Grove, California. The campaign is designed to recognize men’s contributions and sacrifices and change the conversation about men and men’s rights.The billboard message reads:1.4 Million American Men Have Died Defending Our Nation.Remembering Men’s SacrificesMemorial Day 2026NCFM.ORG”For over two centuries, the defense of the United States has relied heavily on the service and sacrifice of men. More than one million American service members have died in wartime, with the overwhelming majority being men. Millions more have returned home with lifelong physical disabilities or psychological trauma as a result of combat.The NCFM Chicago Chapter’s campaign seeks to bring greater public awareness to this historical reality and to ensure that the contributions of men are recognized alongside the broader observance of Memorial Day.“Memorial Day is a time to honor those who gave their lives in service to our country,” said a spokesperson for the Chicago Chapter of NCFM. “This campaign highlights the scale of that sacrifice and encourages reflection on the role men have played in defending our nation.”Men die not only to defend our country, but also to protect women and children. The billboard campaign for this Memorial Day sheds light on the truth about men’s experiences.Men are disposable while women are protected. This disadvantage is often overlooked in discussions about gender equality, and men suffer for it.The Men’s Holiday Billboard Campaign is part of a broader effort by NCFM to promote awareness of men’s issues, including military service, mental health, and equal rights.For too long, men have been demonized as toxic and as the cause of war. The reality is that men die fighting wars. It’s time to look at the facts.________________________________________MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:● Interviews with NCFM Chicago Chapter representatives● On-site billboard coverage (locations available upon request)● Commentary on men’s issues, military service, and Memorial Day significance________________________________________ABOUT THE NATIONAL COALITION FOR MEN (NCFM):Since 1977, NCFM has been committed to ending harmful discrimination and stereotypes against boys, men, their families, and the women who love them. We are a gender-inclusive, nonpartisan, ethnically diverse organization that affects civil rights reform through advocacy, education, outreach, services, and litigation.________________________________________CONTACTS:Tim GoldichChicago ChapterNational Coalition for Men(773) 960-8159tagoldich99@gmail.comNCFM.org

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