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The queer-woman-owned Chicago brunch spot is expanding its catering support, adding client touchpoints, and preparing its kitchen team for a busy season.

We have always wanted people to feel taken care of, whether they are sitting in the restaurant, ordering breakfast for the office, or planning a private event.” — Teeny - Owner

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smack Dab Sees Growing Demand for Catering and Private Events in Rogers Park

The queer-woman-owned Chicago brunch spot is expanding its catering support, adding client touchpoints, and preparing its kitchen team for a busy season of brunch, workplace catering, and private celebrations.

CHICAGO, IL — Smack Dab, the queer-woman-owned Rogers Park brunch spot known for its Life-Changing Breakfast Sandwiches, handmade vegan donuts, genuine hospitality, and community involvement, is seeing continued growth in its catering and private event business.

As more Chicago offices, local organizations, longtime customers, and private event hosts turn to Smack Dab for food that feels thoughtful, inclusive, and genuinely cared for, the team has been making strategic investments behind the scenes. That includes hiring support to help manage the increase in catering demand, adding more client touchpoints throughout the ordering process, and preparing to grow the kitchen team with an experienced full-time line cook.

For Smack Dab, the growth is not just about doing more. It is about making sure every order still feels personal.

“We have always wanted people to feel taken care of, whether they are sitting in the restaurant, ordering breakfast for the office, or planning a private event,” said Teeny, owner of Smack Dab. “As catering and events grow, we are being really intentional about building the support we need so that the experience still feels like us.”

That care is already being noticed by catering clients.

“Five stars for Smack Dab catering,” one recent catering customer shared. “I placed a large breakfast delivery order last week, and the entire process was fantastic. Delivery was great and completely stress-free. The spread was incredible.”

The customer praised Smack Dab’s ability to accommodate dietary needs with options including eggs, chicken sausage, tofu, and Beyond Veggie sausage. They also highlighted the handmade donuts and breakfast sandwiches, noting that people “literally came up” to say the breakfast sammies were life-changing, especially the cheesy biscuits.

“I also received a personal call about my order prior, and I felt so cared for,” the customer said.

That kind of response reflects the experience Smack Dab has been working to strengthen as catering continues to expand. The business has added more intentional communication around orders, clearer support for client needs, and a deeper focus on making catering feel easy, warm, and stress-free from start to finish.

In addition to office and organizational catering, Smack Dab has also started receiving more inquiries for local rehearsal dinners and private events. Some inquiries are coming from longtime customers who already know and love the restaurant, while others are from people seeking a space that can honor their dietary needs and provide a safe, welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ guests.

For Teeny and the Smack Dab team, that matters.

“People are not just looking for food,” said Teeny. “They are looking for a place where their people will be fed well, where dietary needs will be respected, and where they can relax knowing they are in good hands. That is the kind of hospitality we care about.”

Smack Dab’s catering and event growth builds on the restaurant’s existing reputation as a neighborhood brunch favorite with a mission-driven approach. The business serves a wide range of guests, including gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, and allergen-conscious customers. Its catering offerings are especially well-suited for offices, schools, creative spaces, wellness providers, community organizations, rehearsal dinners, private celebrations, and small business gatherings.

As demand grows, Smack Dab is also hiring an experienced full-time line cook to support the kitchen during busy brunch service, catering production, and future growth. The role is intended for a focused, experienced kitchen professional who can handle high-volume brunch service, execute tickets with speed and accuracy, and support the level of care Smack Dab customers have come to expect.

“This is not about growing for the sake of growing,” said Teeny. “It is about being ready to say yes to more of the right opportunities while still protecting the quality, care, and community feeling that make Smack Dab what it is.”

Smack Dab is located in Rogers Park on Chicago’s far north side, near Evanston. Catering and private event inquiries are currently open, and local businesses, organizations, and event hosts are encouraged to reach out directly to discuss options.

About Smack Dab

Smack Dab is a queer-woman-owned brunch spot in Rogers Park on Chicago’s far north side. Known for its Life-Changing Breakfast Sandwiches, handmade donuts, inclusive menu options, catering, private events, and community-centered hospitality, Smack Dab serves food with personality, care, and a whole lot of heart.

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