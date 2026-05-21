Con-Air Expands Clorox Air Filtration Portfolio with Carbon-Enhanced HVAC Filters

Con-Air and Clorox introduce a carbon-enhanced filtration solution designed to support cleaner, fresher indoor air.

The addition of activated carbon enhances the overall filtration experience, and our collaboration with Clorox brings together trusted brands and shared values around quality and innovation.” — Dan Stack, President of Con-Air

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Con-Air , a leader in the home air filtration market, today announced the launch of its new line of Clorox MERV 8 Carbon Air Filters for residential HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems. This collaboration between Con-Air and The Clorox Company combines Clorox’s legacy of trusted cleaning solutions with Con-Air’s technical expertise in air filtration to deliver enhanced indoor air quality for the home.The Clorox MERV 8 Carbon Air Filter line is designed for reliable performance and ease of installation. These filters are designed to capture common airborne particles, such as dust, lint, pollen, and pet dander, while the inclusion of activated carbon media helps reduce common household odors.“We’re excited to partner with Con-Air to bring this carbon-enhanced filtration solution to market,” said Rory Wehrlie, Director of Partnerships, at The Clorox Company. “Indoor air quality continues to be a priority for many households, and odors from pets, allergens, and everyday living remain a common concern among consumers. This product is designed to help address particle filtration and odor reduction in one solution.”Key features of the Clorox MERV 8 Carbon Air Filter portfolio include:• Dual-action filtration: MERV 8 rated filtration media combined with activated carbon helps capture airborne particles such as dust, pollen, and pet dander, while also reducing household odors.*• Odor reduction: Integrated activated carbon media is designed to help reduce odors from pets, cooking, and other common household sources.• Consistent performance: Pleated filter design supports effective airflow and performance for up to 90 days, depending on system conditions and usage.• Durable construction: Manufactured with electrostatically charged synthetic media, activated carbon technology, reinforced frame, and wire-backed support for added strength and reliability.“We developed this product to meet growing consumer demand for cleaner indoor air without sacrificing performance or convenience,” said Dan Stack, President of Con-Air. “The addition of activated carbon enhances the overall filtration experience, and our collaboration with Clorox brings together trusted brands and shared values around quality and innovation.”The Clorox MERV 8 Carbon Air Filters will be available online beginning Summer 2026.About Con-AirCon-Air is a leading manufacturer of high-performance air filtration solutions for residential and commercial applications. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Con-Air delivers products designed to support improved indoor air quality and HVAC system efficiency.About The Clorox CompanyThe Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Headquartered in Oakland, California since 1913, Clorox integrates sustainability into how it does business. Driven by consumer-centric innovation, the company is committed to delivering clearly superior experiences through its trusted brands including Brita, Burt's Bees, Clorox, Fresh Step, Glad, Hidden Valley, Kingsford, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Soland Purellas well as international brands such as Chux, Clorindaand Poett. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more. CLX-B* Product performance is based on its ability to trap particles as defined by ASHRAE standards; effectiveness may vary depending on system configuration and airflow conditions. This product does not kill germs, and it cannot guarantee that all air in the environment will pass through the filters. All contaminants referenced are non-living contaminants (ex. non-living pollen).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.