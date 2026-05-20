WeVow announces Kari Gras as new Owner, reinforcing its commitment to build safer, more accountable workplaces

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Effective February 1, 2026, Kari Gras assumes ownership and will continue advancing the company’s mission to support harassment awareness, reporting, compliance

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WeVow announced that Kari Gras became the new Owner of the company effective February 1, 2026. The ownership transition marks an important new chapter for WeVow while maintaining a clear and continued commitment to the company’s mission: helping small businesses create safer, more respectful workplaces through harassment awareness, training, incident reporting, and compliance support.WeVow was built to serve organizations that often lack in-house HR resources but still need practical, effective tools to address workplace conduct, reduce risk, and support employees and managers alike. Under Kari Gras’ ownership, the company will continue focusing on accessible solutions that empower businesses to strengthen workplace safety, integrity, and accountability.“WeVow’s mission remains at the center of everything we do,” says Kari Gras, Owner of WeVow. “We are committed to helping businesses take meaningful steps toward safer workplace cultures by providing the resources, guidance, and support they need to prevent harassment and respond appropriately when issues arise.”As WeVow moves forward under new ownership, the company will continue supporting small businesses with a modern, end-to-end HR compliance platform designed to meet the realities of lean teams and growing organizations. The transition reflects both continuity and momentum, with an ongoing focus on helping customers build workplaces that reflect their values and protect their people.About WeVow:WeVow is a modern, end-to-end HR compliance solution for small businesses without an HR department. WeVow is designed to help address all aspects of workplace harassment so these organizations can vow to live by a higher standard. The WeVow platform offers harassment prevention training, incident reporting, counseling, and consulting. Businesses use WeVow to give their employees clarity on where the business stands regarding workplace harassment and what to do when it happens, while ensuring that staff and leadership have support. For more feature details and pricing, visit WeVow.com.Kari GrasOwner, WeVowVisit us on LinkedIn

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