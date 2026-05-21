retailcloud Wins Sports Business Journal’s 2026 Sports Business Award: Tech for Venue & Franchise Operations Technology

2026 SBJ AWARD - Best in Venue & Franchise Operations Technology

Recognition highlights retailcloud’s role in retail, concessions, suites, RFID, inventory, and high-volume venue operations

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- retailcloud has been named the winner of Best in Venue & Franchise Operations Technology at the 2026 Sports Business Awards: Tech, presented by Sports Business Journal.

The award recognizes technology companies advancing how sports organizations operate across venues, franchises, and live-event environments. retailcloud was named the category winner during SBJ Tech Week in New York.

The recognition reflects retailcloud’s growing role as a commerce infrastructure platform for sports and entertainment venues. The company’s platform connects retail, concessions, premium suites, kiosks, RFID, mobile ordering, inventory, loyalty, payments, fulfillment, and reporting into one operational system built for high-volume event environments.

During the judging period, Sports Business Journal cited retailcloud’s release of Inventory360, deployments at AT&T Stadium and United Center, and its integration with Amazon Just Walk Out technology.

“Venue operations are becoming more complex every year,” said Ryan Colaco, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at retailcloud. “Teams and operators are managing merchandise, concessions, suites, mobile ordering, kiosks, fulfillment, inventory movement, payments, and reporting across the same event window. Our focus is building the infrastructure that helps those systems work together.”

retailcloud supports commerce operations across stadiums, arenas, attractions, festivals, and other live-event environments where speed, accuracy, and visibility are critical.

About retailcloud

retailcloud is a full-stack infrastructure platform that powers commerce across sports, entertainment, and cultural attractions. The platform unifies POS, inventory, kiosks, RFID, mobile ordering, loyalty, concessions, and suite management into a single operational system for high-volume venues.

By connecting retail, food and beverage, and premium experiences under one infrastructure layer, retailcloud helps operators improve efficiency, data accuracy, and the overall guest experience.

The company supports more than seventy arenas and stadiums across North America, including professional teams in the NHL, NBA, MLS, and MLB, as well as parks, zoos, and festivals.

Learn more at www.retailcloud.com.

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