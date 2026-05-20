Too Smart To Be An Umpire Delivers A Compelling Memoir Of Resilience, Reinvention, And Determination

Too Smart To Be An Umpire by Jack Oujo

Jack Oujo shares an inspiring true story of resilience, reinvention, and determination after losing the career he pursued since childhood.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Too Smart to Be an Umpire by Jack Oujo delivers a compelling memoir about ambition, disappointment, and the power of reinvention. Blending sports, personal adversity, and entrepreneurial success, the book takes readers through Oujo’s remarkable journey from aspiring Major League umpire to founder of one of the nation’s leading tax-focused wealth management firms. Through honest storytelling and hard-earned wisdom, the memoir offers an inspiring message about resilience when life’s plans unexpectedly collapse.

For eight years, Oujo dedicated himself to the demanding world of professional baseball umpiring, climbing through the minor leagues with the dream of reaching Major League Baseball. Along the way, he endured exhausting travel schedules, financial hardship, cramped living conditions, and the relentless pressure of professional sports. Despite earning promotions to the AAA level and receiving the prestigious Joe Ryan Award as the highest-rated umpiring prospect in the minor leagues in 1985, his dream came to an abrupt end when he was released without warning by mail. At just 30 years old, broke, married, and preparing for the arrival of his first child, Oujo faced the reality of rebuilding his future from the ground up.

Too Smart to Be an Umpire explores how setbacks can become turning points when met with determination and adaptability. Rather than surrendering to disappointment, Oujo leaned on the education and accounting experience he had quietly developed during baseball offseasons. Through mentorship, continued learning, and relentless perseverance, he transitioned into the financial services industry and eventually built a multimillion-dollar business from scratch.

Inspired by the lessons learned throughout both his athletic and business careers, Oujo wrote the book to encourage readers facing professional uncertainty, personal setbacks, or major life transitions. His journey serves as a reminder that failure does not define a person’s future and that success often emerges from adversity. The memoir offers insight not only into the world of professional baseball umpiring, but also into the mindset required to overcome rejection and rebuild with purpose.

Readers interested in sports memoirs, entrepreneurship, personal development, and inspirational success stories are expected to connect strongly with Too Smart to Be an Umpire. The book appeals to athletes, business professionals, and anyone navigating career challenges or reinvention. Through humor, honesty, and practical life lessons, Oujo provides readers with a relatable and motivating account of perseverance.

Jack Oujo CPA/PFS, CFP®, MS, is the founder of Oujo Wealth Strategies, one of the nation’s largest tax-focused wealth management firms. In addition to his successful financial career, he remains deeply connected to baseball through community service, mentorship, and youth umpire training programs.

Oujo is also available for podcast interviews and welcomes invitations to appear on shows. Readers can learn more at his official website.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0iRUusAa

https://toosmarttobeanumpire.com

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

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