Annual Memorial Day Ceremony 2026

Alachua County Veteran Services, in partnership with the City of Gainesville, Vystar Credit Union and Milam Funeral Home, invites the community to attend the annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 26, 2026, at the historic Evergreen Cemetery (401 SE 21st Ave., Gainesville).

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., with guests encouraged to arrive by 9:30 a.m. This meaningful event is free and open to the public, and a complimentary lunch will be provided following the ceremony.

This ceremony honors and remembers veterans and military service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation. The event will feature patriotic traditions including the presentation of colors, an American flag ceremony, musical tributes, and inspirational remarks from community leaders.

This year’s ceremony will bring together veterans, families, civic leaders and community members in a shared moment of remembrance, reflection, and gratitude as we honor the courage, service and sacrifice of fallen heroes.

For more information, contact Alachua County Veteran Services Director Olajuwon White at 352-264-6739 or owhite@alachuacounty.us.

