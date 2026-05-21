Assisted Living Education Continues $599 RCFE Administrator Training Offer Through June 2026

Assisted Living Education announced today that it is extending the reduced pricing for its RCFE Administrator Initial Certification Training throughout June.

Extending this reduced pricing through June allows more individuals to pursue certification and prepare for meaningful work that supports older adults and their families” — Jane Van Dyke-Perez

CALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Assisted Living Education announced today that it is extending the reduced pricing for its RCFE Administrator Initial Certification Training through June 30, 2026. The course remains available for $599, reduced from its standard price of $659, to help more professionals pursue careers in California’s growing assisted living industry.The extension comes as demand for qualified Residential Care Facility for the Elderly (RCFE) administrators continues to rise across California. According to the Public Policy Institute of California, the state’s population of adults age 65 and older is projected to grow from 5.7 million to more than 9 million by 2040.“We continue to hear from people who want to enter senior care but are looking for affordable ways to get started,” said Jane Van Dyke-Perez, Co-founder and CEO of Assisted Living Education. “Extending this reduced pricing through June allows more individuals to pursue certification and prepare for meaningful work that supports older adults and their families.” The RCFE Administrator Certification Training meets California Department of Social Services (CDSS) requirements and prepares new administrators with the knowledge and practical skills needed to operate licensed residential care facilities with confidence and compliance.The course is designed to help learners:- Understand California Title 22 regulations and maintain compliance- Prepare for the state administrator certification exam- Build practical skills for managing day-to-day facility operations- Support safe, resident-centered care aligned with CDSS standardsAssisted Living Education remains focused on providing practical, expert-led training that equips professionals to succeed in California’s regulated senior care environment.Enrollment at the reduced rate of $599 is now available through June 30, 2026. Professionals interested in starting or advancing a career in assisted living administration can learn more and enroll by visiting Assisted Living Education’s RCFE Administrator Certification Training class.About Assisted Living Education (ALE)Assisted Living Education (ALE) is a leading provider of education, certification, and training programs for assisted living and Residential Care Facility for the Elderly (RCFE) administrators, operators, and care professionals. ALE specializes in high-quality initial certification, continuing education, and recertification programs designed to support compliance, operational excellence, and effective leadership within assisted living and RCFE communities.With a focus on practical application and regulatory alignment, ALE delivers education through live online and on-demand formats to meet the evolving needs of RCFE assisted living professionals across the industry. ALE is committed to supporting administrators at every stage of their career through clear guidance, expert instruction, and accessible learning experiences.Learn more at www.assistedlivingeducation.com

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