Canthany Rising Brings Christian Faith and LitRPG Adventure Together in an Epic New Fantasy by Kenneth Bliss

Canthany Rising: A Christian LitRPG Adventure by Kenneth Bliss

Blending biblical inspiration, psionics, and immersive LitRPG storytelling, Kenneth Bliss introduces readers to a world where prayer shapes destiny.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A bold new entry into the growing Christian fantasy and LitRPG genres arrives this summer with the release of “Canthany Rising: A Christian LitRPG Adventure” by author Kenneth Bliss. Scheduled for release on June 22, the novelette combines biblical allegory, fantasy adventure, and game-inspired mechanics into a spiritually driven journey unlike anything currently on the market.

The story begins in the Garden of Eden, where T’alla, a carefree cat, lives in peace until the serpent’s deception changes everything. After willingly eating the forbidden fruit alongside six other animals, the group awakens in a mysterious new world called Canthany, transformed into humanoid beings governed by strange laws of health points, character levels, and supernatural abilities. What follows is a high-stakes adventure filled with danger, faith, and self-discovery.

As the fallen angel Ashtoreth seeks to enslave the Seven and future generations under her dark rule, T’alla must confront her fears while mastering newly awakened psionic powers. Guided by faith in T’WAO, the Three Who Are One, and armed with the enigmatic staff known as Kolonos, she faces demonic enemies and spiritual trials that challenge both courage and devotion. In Canthany, prayer becomes a source of tangible strength, and miracles often demand sacrifice.

Kenneth Bliss draws heavily from a lifetime immersed in science fiction, fantasy, tabletop role-playing games, and MMORPG culture. A self-described lifelong nerd, Bliss has spent decades exploring imaginative worlds through books, gaming, and storytelling. After years of applying his creativity within the corporate world, he turned to fiction writing as a way to merge his passions for Christian values, speculative fiction, and psionics into a unique literary voice.

“Canthany Rising explores what faith, identity, and purpose might look like inside a world structured like a role-playing game,” says Bliss. “It’s a story about transformation, spiritual warfare, and choosing who we become when everything familiar is stripped away.”

The novelette is expected to resonate with readers who enjoy Christian fantasy, LitRPG adventures, anime-inspired progression stories, and character-driven speculative fiction. Early interest surrounding the release highlights growing demand for fantasy stories that combine entertainment with deeper spiritual themes and moral stakes.

Bliss lives near a small town in Michigan, surrounded by nature, and shares his home with two cats. Beyond writing, he remains passionate about gaming culture, science fiction, and building imaginative worlds that encourage readers to think about faith and heroism in new ways.

The book is available at:

https://www.amazon.com/Canthany-Rising-Christian-LitRPG-Adventure-ebook/dp/B0GZ598XPX/

https://www.kebauthor.com

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.