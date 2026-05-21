Hot Shot’s Secret™ Named To USA Today’s 2026 Most Trusted Brands List

From the beginning, our mission has been to deliver the best possible products that solved real world issues. ” — Brett Tennar, president of LSI, maker of Hot Shot’s Secret

MT. GILEAD , OH, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hot Shot’s Secret™ , a leading manufacturer of high performance fuels, oils, and additives, is pleased to announce the honor of being named the 2026 Most Trusted Brands List by USA Today and Plant-A Insights Group. The USA Today Most Trusted Brands List highlights companies that consumers identify as ones they feel confident in doing business with, brands that they trust. Researchers began with a list of more than 20,000 brands from multiple categories, including household and general retail, restaurants and catering, food and beverages, electronics, and more.Over 23,000 consumers in the USA participated in the online survey distributed late last year in partnership with marketing intelligence firm, MediaRada. Hot Shot’s Secret was listed as a top-tier trusted brand in the category of Automotive Aftermarket & Specialty Lubricants category. Receiving a total of four out of five stars, Hot Shot’s Secret, Hot Shot’s Secret was the only lubricant company listed this year.“We’re incredibly grateful to be recognized on USA Today’s Most Trusted Brands list,” says, Brett Tennar, president of LSI, maker of Hot Shot’s Secret. “This honor means a great deal to our team because trust is something we work hard to earn every day. From the beginning, our mission has been to deliver the best possible products that solved real world issues. We want our customers to feel confident in what they’re buying, with science-backed claims and products. We’re thankful to everyone who has put their trust in our brand, and we remain committed to standing behind our products with the quality, value, and money-back guarantee our customers expect.”For more information about Hot Shot’s Secret’s full line of high-performance lubricant products, visit HotShotSecret.com or call 800.341.6516. Keep up with the latest Hot Shot’s Secret company and product news on Facebook and Instagram, or by following #hotshotsecret.

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