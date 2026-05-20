New Novel ‘Witch of the Red Skies’ by Megan Edwards Draws Readers into Epic Fantasy and Poignant Self-Discovery

A Story of Healing, Power, and Dragons Now Available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble

CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The enchanting debut novel from Megan Edwards, “Witch of the Red Skies,” is a spellbinding fantasy that combines myth, magic, and an empowering exploration of healing and resilience. This captivating, 636-page epic pairs thrilling adventures with heartfelt depth, striking a delicate balance of action and personal moments.“Witch of the Red Skies” tells the story of Venra, a young girl raised by dragons who becomes a powerful witch with little understanding of humanity. Born into a backdrop of trauma and pain, Venra faces a crucial choice between vengeance and healing as she navigates a mystical world filled with danger, intrigue, and unexpected allies. Alongside a band of mercenaries and an impulsive prince, Venra’s tale unfolds into a thrilling narrative of self-discovery and empowerment."I want readers to walk away knowing that it’s okay to feel anger, but how you choose to channel that emotion truly matters,” said Edwards. “Venra’s story shows that breaking free from trauma and finding healing is possible, even when the odds seem insurmountable. Plus, there are dragons - who wouldn’t want dragons?”Drawing inspiration from her own life experiences, Megan Edwards brings a deeply personal perspective to her work. Overcoming a childhood shaped by neurodivergence, she found solace in stories of mythical worlds and grand adventures. These formative experiences, combined with her background in storyboard art, allow her to create vivid scenes and intricate narratives that bring fantasy to life.Fans of epic fantasy will be delighted by this blend of mythical storytelling, intense action, and profound character growth. Edwards herself describes the novel as “mythical, immense, healing, and empowering.”“Witch of the Red Skies” (ISBN: 9781969572760) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $26.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:What happens when a traumatized girl with a singular resolve for revenge gains the power to become mankind's deadliest witch? Tragedy leaves a little girl with nothing but her own will to survive. She encounters the ancient dragon V-hari and her drive to live is enough to be reborn in his fire as Venra, one of the most powerful witches alive. She battles her lust for revenge for the tragedy of her childhood and her desire to be a part of the human world. Empathy and selflessness earn her the love of dragons who raise her until an opportunity for revenge arrives. A group of mercenaries led by Rian are charged to protect a prince from his usurper uncle. With them, Venra embarks on a journey to choose between revenge or saving a kingdom built upon the blood of her home.About the Author:The youngest of three, Megan was born and raised in Texas. She was diagnosed with three neurodivergences that hindered her ability to communicate. Fantastical stories captivated her so completely that she overcame the hurdles of each neurodivergence. Her adoration for books skyrocketed once she could read them on her own, and it has yet to slow.An abundance of persistence helped her receive a Bachelor of Fine Arts from California State University, Fullerton. Now able to communicate with the world, she loves building beautiful worlds filled with incredible characters. She knows that thrilling adventures that captivate minds can help one find their way out of the bleakest of situations.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

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