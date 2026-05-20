Global Business Leader Mike Handcock Selected as Top Global Speaker & Conscious Leader of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Mike Handcock at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) has officially selected global business strategist, author, and Chairman of the Circle of Excellence Group, Mike Handcock , as the Top Global Speaker and Conscious Leader of the Year for 2026.Mr. Handcock will be formally honored this December during the IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City. This elite, invitation-only accolade recognizes professionals who demonstrate exceptional leadership, long-term industry impact, and a sustained commitment to community and corporate ethics.Redefining the Global Business LandscapeAt a time when corporate governance is shifting rapidly toward ethical and sustainable practices, Handcock has spent more than 25 years championing "Conscious Leadership"—a framework that balances aggressive commercial growth with deep social and institutional alignment."Choosing Mr. Handcock for this honor was an easy decision for our panel," said Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP. "He is a true visionary and thought leader who is fundamentally reshaping how modern leaders approach global business."As the Chairman of the Circle of Excellence Group for over two decades, Handcock has scaled his proprietary business systems across more than 50 countries, directly impacting over 300,000 entrepreneurs. The organization operates under a strict mandate: to cultivate 432 high-level conscious leaders capable of collectively impacting more than one million lives globally.Key Career Milestones & Global Impact• International Scale: Successfully established five corporate entities spanning events, business intelligence licensing, investments, and professional executive education across 50+ countries.• Elite Speaking Profile: One of only 46 speakers worldwide to hold the prestigious Global Speaking Fellow designation, and the sitting President of the Global Speakers Federation for 2025/26 effecting over 10,000 speakers across 17 associations. He averages 4.5 global circumnavigations annually to address international corporate and entrepreneur audiences.• Literary Success: Author of 14 business and personal development books, including 7 International Best Sellers and 6 Amazon #1 titles.• Philanthropy & Creative Pursuits: Co-founder of the Conscious Leadership Movement, board member to three charitable boards, and director of the acclaimed film Dreamcatchers (2010). His philanthropic efforts with the SAGE Foundation—aligned with the Clinton Global Initiative—previously earned formal commendation from President Bill Clinton.A Vision for the Future of EnterpriseReflecting on the 2026 award, Handcock credits his trajectory to rigorous strategic foundations, early academic excellence at Massey University, and a lifetime of high-level mentorship. Looking forward, his focus remains on forging large-scale multinational strategic partnerships to codify conscious leadership into mainstream corporate and entrepreneur frameworks."The goal has never just been to scale businesses fast," says Handcock, who balances his corporate schedule with writing novels and producing music. "The goal is to build sustainable systems rooted in love, freedom, intuition, enrichment and nobility, proving that high-level enterprise and deep human values are not mutually exclusive."When not working Mike Handcock can be found traveling with his accomplished wife, Landi Jac, or working in his studio writing songs for an album or novels for entertainment.For more information on Mike Handcock’s global initiatives, visit www.mikehandcock.net To learn more about the IAOTP and the 2026 Annual Gala, visit www.iaotp.com # # #

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