The Venue at Sedona Center Introduces Military Mid-Week Packages

The Venue at Sedona Center offers mid-week ceremonies at its intimate setting in Sedona, Arizona. The Venue at Sedona Center offers an intimate setting for elopements or micro-weddings.

Intimate Ceremonies with Big Views to Celebrate Love, Dedication and Service

We understand military families value intimacy and flexibility. Our mid-week wedding packages offer a setting that honors their commitment to both each other and our country.” — Whitney Penfold

SEDONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A hidden gem in Uptown Sedona is making “I Dos” for service men and women as meaningful as their dedication to service. The Venue at Sedona Center is now offering mid-week ceremony packages at pricing and timing customized to military life.Tucked in the heart of Uptown Sedona, The Venue is a secluded spot behind the bustling Sedona Center retail and dining plaza offering some of the most incredible views in Arizona. The flexible and intimate 2,000 square foot space is ideal for elopements and micro-weddings.Recognizing the unique scheduling demands and often-changing timelines of military life, The Venue at Sedona Center customizes experiences specifically for mid-week ceremonies. Packages are designed for groups of 14 people or fewer, ensuring a private atmosphere amidst the iconic red rock vistas of Sedona.● The Sweet & Simple Package lets guests enjoy the magic, memories and breathtaking photos without lifting a finger. The Venue handles all the details for a seamless and intentional low-key event. Mid-week pricing starts at $1,160 and includes 4-hour ground rental, get ready room, arch and drapery, faux flower, chairs and set up.● The Bring Your Own Package is ideal for those who prefer to bring in their own décor and personal touches. Mid-week pricing starts at $600 and includes 4-hour ground rental and get ready room. On-site rentals and vendor referrals are available for convenience."We are proud to help those who serve celebrate such an important milestone by providing a beautiful and customized setting that aligns with their unique schedules," said Whitney Penfold, Event Coordinator of The Venue. "We understand military families value intimacy and flexibility. Our mid-week wedding packages offer a setting that honors their commitment to both each other and our country."The Venue at Sedona Center has become known as a Sedona destination for elopements and micro-weddings. By focusing on smaller, more intentional gatherings, the space provides a stress-free alternative to traditional large-scale events allowing couples to prioritize their connection and the beauty of the moment.Whether planning a quick elopement or a small family gathering, military personnel can expect personalized service and breathtaking views. The Venue is located at 300 N. State Route 89A in Sedona, Ariz. For more information or to book a consultation, visit The Venue at Sedona Center online at thevenueatsedonacenter.com or contact 602-888-3772.###

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