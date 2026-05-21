Aleran's B2B Customer Portal for Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) Now Available on the Infor Marketplace

Aleran Built to Sell survey found roughly one-third of U.S. manufacturers are investing in self-service portals to drive growth as part of a their digital commerce expansion strategy. Aleran Software Announces Listing on Infor Marketplace

Infor CloudSuite Industrial manufacturers can now deploy a branded self-service portal for ordering, configure-to-quote, complex pricing, and dealer access.

Solutions like Aleran that extend what our customers can do with their existing Infor investment are exactly what the Marketplace is designed to surface.” — Sara Cruz, Senior Partner Manager at Infor

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aleran Software Inc. today announced that its B2B Customer Portal is available on the Infor Marketplace, helping manufacturers running Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) a faster way to evaluate and deploy a modern customer and dealer self-service experience connected directly to their ERP environment.The listing marks Aleran's first presence on the Marketplace and reflects the company's growing focus on the Infor manufacturing ecosystem.Aleran’s portal extends the Infor ERP experience, allowing manufacturers to provide customers, dealers, and vendors with a branded self-service portal for ordering, reordering, configure-to-quote, contract pricing, and account visibility. Buyers can check order status, reorder from history, request quotes, configure products, and access customer-specific pricing without relying on manual emails or customer service intervention.Using partner-built Intelligent Open Network (ION) integration, quotes and orders generated through the portal flow directly into CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) reducing manual entry and helping manufacturers accelerate quote-to-order cycles while maintaining the ERP as the operational system of record.For manufacturers managing customer orders through phone calls, email threads, and manual ERP entry, the cost is measured in CSR hours, quote errors, and deals that stall between configuration and close. Aleran's portal addresses that gap without requiring a custom-built solution or a multi-year implementation."A large share of the manufacturers we talk to run SyteLine, and most of them are dealing with the same problem: their ERP does the job internally to effectively run and manage operations, but it was never designed to be the interface their customers and dealers interact with to help drive direct growth," said Alex Sayyah, CEO of Aleran Software. "Being on the Infor Marketplace puts us where those manufacturers are already looking for solutions. It also signals to Infor's own teams that we're a complement to what they offer, not a replacement — which matters when their consultants and account managers are advising customers on what to add to their stack."The Infor Marketplace is a curated platform where Infor customers discover third-party applications that integrate with their existing cloud and on-premise environments. Listings go through a partner review process and are organized by ERP compatibility, industry, and functional category. Aleran's listing currently appears under Sales & Services, covering E-Commerce, Order Management, and CPQ, with a focus on CloudSuite Industrial, SyteLine, and Manufacturing."Solutions like Aleran that extend what our customers can do with their existing Infor investment are exactly what the Marketplace is designed to surface," said Sara Cruz, Senior Partner Manager at Infor. "Manufacturers are looking for ways to improve how they serve their customers and channel partners without adding complexity to their ERP environment. That's the kind of problem the Marketplace ecosystem is built to solve."Common use cases for the Aleran platform include:• Self-service ordering and reordering• Configure-to-quote for complex and made-to-order products• Customer-specific pricing and discounting• Dealer and distributor self-service portals• AI-guided product recommendations based on order historyThe platform also serves as a foundation for broader B2B commerce and AI-assisted selling initiatives as manufacturers continue modernizing customer-facing operations.The listing is live now at marketplace.infor.com. Manufacturers interested in seeing how the portal maps to their CloudSuite Industrial environment can request a gap analysis directly through the listing.About Aleran SoftwareAleran Software makes complex quoting and selling simple by providing a unified commerce platform purpose-built for discrete manufacturers, industrial distributors, and wholesalers.Aleran Connected Commerce enables B2B manufacturers to simplify, unify, and accelerate sales online, offline, and everywhere they sell. The platform includes AI sales agents, CPQ, PIM, digital catalogs, and customer portals. API-first architecture for easy integration of back-end systems (ERP, CRM) with front-end sales channels. Learn more: www.aleran.com

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