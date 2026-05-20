The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) will celebrate Italian-made swimwear, resortwear and beachwear craftsmanship and commerce by debuting a curated selection of 23 Italian companies at this year’s Cabana Show from May 30 through June 1, 2026, in conjunction wi As part of ITA’s mission to expand Italian fashion commerce into the North American market, participating ITA brands and companies are debuting stunning new hand-crafted, Italian-made swimwear ensembles in a new “Italian Riviera" runway show at this year’ Italian Trade Agency (ITA) Will Debut Runway Collection At Miami Swim Week – The Shows Featuring 23 Italian Brands

The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) will celebrate Italian-made swimwear at this year’s Cabana Show and Miami Swim Week – The Shows runway.

Italy currently ranks as the 10th-largest exporter of swimwear to the U.S., with U.S. imports from Italy totaling approximately $16.6 million, which confirms the importance of the American market.” — Erica Di Giovancarlo

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) will celebrate Italian-made swimwear, resort wear and beachwear craftsmanship and commerce by debuting a curated selection of 23 Italian companies at this year’s Cabana Show from May 30 through June 1, 2026, in conjunction with its Miami Swim Week runway debut of the “Italian Riviera” showcase presented at this year’s Miami Swim Week – The Shows, on Sunday, May 31, 2026, at 7 p.m. at the Mondrian South Beach (1100 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139).The ITA is a forward-thinking governmental agency designed to support and strengthen Italian brands and companies across the U.S. market through strategic partnerships that platform fashion brands and enhance visibility, business networking and engagement with retailers, buyers, distributors, showrooms, media and international industry professionals. “Cabana Show is one of the leading industry trade platforms in the world for beachwear and resort wear. It offers our most innovative Italian swimwear fashion brands a way to connect with key North retailers from Miami, New York and the broader North American and Caribbean markets. We’re excited to partake in this year’s Miami Swim Week events and dive into the American world of resort wear fashion, prêt-à-porter, jewelry, handbags, accessories, eyewear, footwear and children’s wear alike,” said Erica Di Giovancarlo, Trade Commissioner of ITA New York and Executive Director for the U.S. Trade Commissioner of ITA New York.As part of ITA’s mission to expand Italian fashion brands into the North American fashion market, participating ITA brands and companies are debuting stunning new hand-crafted, Italian-made swimwear ensembles in “Italian Riviera,” a coordinated runway presentation happening at this year’s Miami Swim Week – The Shows. “Our runway show will highlight Italian creativity, craftsmanship, design and the distinctive identity of Made in Italy across swimwear, resortwear, beachwear, fashion and accessories categories,” Di Giovancarlo stated.The participating Italian Brands this year’s Miami Swim Week runway show include Barbieri , Bye Firenze, Carolina Galan, Collanine Colorate, Le Daf, Maria La Rosa, Mirabiliae, Piero Massaro, Post & Co, Selia Richwood, Silvia Gnecchi, Viamailbag, Bikinville, Chio, Isa Belle, Isabel Beachwear, Ploumanac’h, Positano Couture, Queen Moda, Raffaela D’Angelo, Toujours, Nom and Pier Sicilia. “The United States is already the fifth-largest export market for Italian beachwear products and the leading destination outside of Europe, according to data,” Di Giovancarlo continued. “Italy currently ranks as the 10th-largest exporter of swimwear to the United States, with U.S. imports from Italy totaling approximately $16.6 million in 2024. These figures confirm both the importance of the American market and the opportunity to further expand Italian fashion companies' market share. Italian made fashion brands are incredibly competitive in the U.S. because of key drivers like premium quality, creativity and lifestyle.”About Italian Trade Agency (ITA)The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is an Italian government agency responsible for promoting trade between Italian companies and international markets. Founded in 1926 with 79 offices worldwide, ITA’s fashion department, based in New York City, works to increase awareness of Italian fashion products and brands across the U.S. by serving as a point of reference for trade and media while promoting fashion through educational initiatives, informational materials, special events and promotional activities. To learn more about the ITA, please visit https://www.ice.it/en and follow @extraitastyle on Instagram, Facebook ( www.facebook.com/italosangeles ), Twitter/X ( https://twitter.com/ITALosAngeles ) and ITA New York on LinkedIn ( www.linkedin.com/company/italosangeles ).About Miami Swim Week – The ShowsMiami Swim Week – The Shows produces North America’s leading globally recognized swimwear, resortwear and lifestyle fashion runway shows and artillery events every summer in Miami Beach. Known for bringing together the world’s leading regional designers, international brands, buyers, press, influencers, creators and key stakeholders from across the fashion industry while generating extensive digital and media visibility, Miami Swim Week - The Shows has become the global destination for swim and resort fashion. To learn more, visit https://dcswimweek.com

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