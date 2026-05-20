Silvia Mella Selected as Top Creative Director & Founder of the Year By IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Silvia Mella at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals , a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, has selected Silvia Mella as Top Creative Director & Founder of the Year 2026.While inclusion with IAOTP is an honor in itself, only a select few members are chosen for this distinction. Silvia Mella is being recognized for her innovation, creative vision, and entrepreneurial success within the fashion, media, and branding industries. She will be honored at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala in December 2026 at the iconic The Plaza Hotel.With more than a decade of experience in fashion, media, and creative direction, Silvia Mella has established herself as a visionary leader and innovator in her field. She currently serves as Founder and Creative Director of SORATE, as well as Creative Director of Idolize Media & Communication, where she leads a diverse team in developing elevated brand aesthetics across advertising campaigns, digital media, social content, and corporate identity. Through a philosophy rooted in beauty, elegance, and a touch of irony, Silvia and her team cultivate modern, artistic, and sophisticated visual narratives for global brands. Known for her ability to seamlessly merge art, culture, and storytelling, Silvia continues to position herself as a sought-after creative force across both European and U.S. markets.Silvia’s journey began in Vicenza, Italy, just outside of Venice, before expanding her career internationally. She gained early industry experience interning with Blumarine and Muse Magazine, where she later advanced to Assistant Editor. In this role, she produced editorial content and collaborated with globally recognized creatives including Sofia Coppola, Maurizio Cattelan, Riccardo Tisci, and Juergen Teller.Following a sabbatical in the United States, Silvia expanded her international presence by collaborating with leading publications such as International Business Times Italy, Kult Magazine, and Condé Nast Italia, contributing to Style.it with coverage of emerging trends, New York lifestyle, and avant-garde culture.Driven by a passion for innovation, Silvia founded Idolize, a limited-edition publication that reimagined traditional print media through a curated box of collectible posters featuring interviews, editorials, and photography from some of the most influential voices in contemporary art, including Marina Abramović and Glenn O’Brien. She further elevated the brand by producing exhibitions during Art Basel Miami Beach and at Electric Lady Studios.Building on her extensive experience, Silvia has collaborated with globally recognized brands such as Net-a-Porter, David Yurman, Missoni, and Topshop, producing high-impact creative campaigns, digital content, and brand storytelling initiatives.Before embarking on her professional career, Silvia Mella built a strong academic foundation. She attended IULM University in Milan, where she earned her degree in Advertising, Public Relations, and Applied Communication. During her studies, she distinguished herself through internships with Blumarine and Muse Magazine, experiences that laid the groundwork for her future success in the fashion and media industries.Throughout her illustrious career, Silvia Mella has received recognition for her creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurial leadership within the fashion and media industries. This year, she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Most recently, she was selected as Top Creative Director & Founder of the Year 2026 by IAOTP. She will be honored for this prestigious distinction at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala in December 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Silvia is actively involved in philanthropy and cultural initiatives. She is a founding committee member of Soho House and supports organizations such as New Yorkers for Children, God’s Love We Deliver, and the Save Venice Foundation.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Silvia Mella for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Silvia is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Betsy attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. In the future Silvia remains committed to expanding her creative ventures while continuing to influence the intersection of fashion, culture, and global storytelling.For more information, please visit: https://www.silviamella.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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