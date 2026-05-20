Brunswick, Georgia Nonprofit Honored for Life-Changing, Relational Charity Work

Pictured: Robert, Program Participant-turned-House Manager at Saved by Grace Glynn; Maria Gamble, Assistant Director at Saved by Grace Glynn; Donna Howard, Executive Director of Saved by Grace Glynn; and James Whitford, Co-founder and CEO of True Charity

BRUNSWICK, GA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saved By Grace Glynn, Inc. has received the 2026 Excellence in Charity Award from True Charity for its commitment to relationship-based ministry that empowers individuals toward lasting transformation.The Excellence in Charity Award recognizes one organization each year that demonstrates exceptional effectiveness in helping people move beyond crisis and dependency through dignity-centered, relational care.Saved By Grace’s residential work program in Brunswick Georgia serves single adult men who are housing insecure or temporarily homeless due to financial hardship, loss of employment, nonviolent incarcerations, divorce, or other life events through long-term support, accountability, mentorship, and discipleship. The organization embraces True Charity’s philosophy that effective charity must provide more than temporary relief—it must help people build flourishing, purposeful lives.During the annual True Charity Summit , the ministry shared the story of Robert, who first entered the program needing stability and support. Today, that same man is the house manager of the residential program and mentoring and leading others who are walking the same road he once traveled.True Charity leaders said the story powerfully illustrates the ripple effect of effective charity rooted in relationship, accountability, and long-term investment in people.The award was presented during the annual True Charity Summit, which gathers nonprofit and church leaders from across the country committed to effective, outcome-driven approaches to poverty alleviation and ministry.About Saved by Grace GlynnSaved By Grace is a Christ-centered nonprofit in Brunswick, Georgia that helps men through discipleship, accountability, work opportunities, and long-term residential support. Their mission is to “Restore hope, one life at a time” To learn more about Saved by Grace, visit https://savedbygraceglynn.com/ About True CharityTrue Charity equips nonprofits and churches nationwide with resources, training, and connections to other like-minded organizations that help individuals transition from dependency-based models to relational, outcome-driven approaches to charity. Its network now includes more than 300 member organizations across 35 states. For more information on True Charity, visit https://www.truecharity.us/

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