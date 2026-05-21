Resuscitation Devices Market Competitive Outlook: Strategic Moves of Leading Players

Resuscitation Devices Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Resuscitation Devices Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Resuscitation Devices Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The resuscitation devices market is dominated by the presence of leading global medical technology companies and specialized emergency care equipment manufacturers. Companies are focusing on advanced life-support technologies, portable and automated device designs, real-time monitoring integration, precision airflow and pressure control systems, and user-friendly interfaces to strengthen market presence and support critical care delivery. Emphasis on rapid response capabilities, reliability in emergency conditions, ease of use for both trained professionals and first responders, and compliance with stringent healthcare regulations and safety standards remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, product innovation, and strategic collaborations within the evolving emergency and critical care ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Resuscitation Devices Market?

•According to our research, Koninklijke Philips N.V. led global sales in 2024 with a 5% market share. The company’s connected care and emergency care solutions portfolio, which is directly involved in the resuscitation devices market, provides a comprehensive range of defibrillators, automated external defibrillators (AEDs), ventilation devices, and patient monitoring systems that support rapid intervention, clinical accuracy, operational efficiency, and improved patient outcomes across pre-hospital and in-hospital emergency settings.

Who Are The Major Players In The Resuscitation Devices Market?

Major companies operating in the resuscitation devices market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, GE Healthcare, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Getinge AB, ICU Medical Inc., Ambu A/S, Hamilton Medical AG, Laerdal Medical AS, Vyaire Medical Inc., SunMed LLC, Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Flexicare Medical Limited, Intersurgical Ltd., Mindray Medical International Limited, Salter Labs Inc., RAPP Australia Pty Ltd., Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., CPR Medical Devices Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Resuscitation Devices Market?

•The market is fairly concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 39% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate to high technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent clinical performance standards, critical care reliability requirements, continuous product validation processes, and the need for advanced engineering capabilities in life-support systems. Leading players such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, GE Healthcare, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, and Becton, Dickinson and Company hold notable market shares through comprehensive emergency care portfolios, strong hospital and emergency service partnerships, global distribution networks, and continuous innovation in automated resuscitation technologies and advanced ventilation systems. As demand for rapid emergency response solutions, portable life-support devices, integrated monitoring capabilities, and improved clinical outcomes increases, product innovation, strategic collaborations, and expansion across pre-hospital and acute care settings are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oKoninklijke Philips N.V. (5%)

oMedtronic plc (4%)

oZOLL Medical Corporation (4%)

oStryker Corporation (4%)

oTeleflex Incorporated (4%)

oGE Healthcare (4%)

oDrägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (4%)

oNihon Kohden Corporation (4%)

oFisher & Paykel Healthcare (3%)

oBecton, Dickinson and Company (3%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Resuscitation Devices Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the resuscitation devices market include DuPont de Nemours, Inc., 3M Company, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Solvay S.A., Evonik Industries AG, Wacker Chemie AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Celanese Corporation, Arkema S.A., Huntsman Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Resuscitation Devices Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the resuscitation devices market include McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Owens & Minor, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Medline Industries, LP, Fisher Healthcare, NDC, Inc., Concordance Healthcare Solutions, LLC, Bound Tree Medical, LLC, Life-Assist, Inc., Sarnova, Inc., Medisave UK Ltd., Emergency Medical Products, Inc., DiaMedical USA, and MedTree Ltd.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Resuscitation Devices Market?

•Major end users in the resuscitation devices market include Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, National Health Service, Kaiser Permanente, Fortis Healthcare Limited, HCA Healthcare, Inc., Tenet Healthcare Corporation.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Resuscitation suite app technology is transforming the resuscitation devices market by enabling real-time clinical guidance, strengthening protocol execution, and supporting coordinated emergency response in critical care environments.

•Example: In November 2025, the American Red Cross launched a Resuscitation Suite App designed to support healthcare providers during emergency resuscitation events, featuring integrated digital guidance across multiple life-support protocols.

•Its real-time decision-support tools, integrated treatment workflows, and digital event tracking capabilities enhance clinical efficiency, improve response accuracy, and support effective management of time-sensitive resuscitation procedures.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Next-Generation Resuscitation Ventilators Enhancing Critical Care and Patient Outcomes

•Innovative CPR Technologies Transforming Emergency Resuscitation and Survival Rates

•Continuous Product Innovation Advancing Compact and Multi-Functional Resuscitation Systems

•Portable and Home-Based Resuscitation Devices Supporting Decentralized Emergency Care

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