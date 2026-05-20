Maury Blackman Calls SpaceX IPO ‘The East India Company Moment of Our Generation’ in New Analysis

Technology Executive and Investor Argues the SpaceX Public Offering Is Not a Stock Deal — It Is a Civilizational Infrastructure Event

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maury Blackman , veteran technology executive, entrepreneur, and founder of Insight Integrity Group, has published a sweeping new analysis arguing that the SpaceX initial public offering is the most consequential capital markets event in modern history. The argument is not about the record-breaking $1.75 trillion valuation, the $75 billion in fresh capital raised, or the unprecedented thirty percent retail allocation. It is about what SpaceX actually is, and what it is about to become.The piece, titled "The Most Consequential IPO in Modern History," is published at www.mauryblackman.com and draws a direct historical parallel between SpaceX and the British East India Company, the private enterprise that controlled roughly half of all global trade at its peak, built a private army more than twice the size of the standing British military, and governed hundreds of millions of people from a 159-person London office."Nobody buying into the early East India Company voyages had any idea what they were actually funding," Blackman writes. "They thought they were backing a spice trading outfit. What they were really backing was the platform that would crack open the world. We are about to watch the second one go public."The analysis opens with a detailed account of what the East India Company accomplished between its founding in 1600 and its dissolution in 1874. It built the first permanent English trading post in India at Surat in 1612, then Madras, then Bombay, then Calcutta. Each post grew into a city. It flooded British homes with cotton, tea, porcelain, indigo, and silk at prices and volumes that historians credit with launching consumer culture itself. It paid dividends as high as thirty percent. Blackman's central argument is that the East India Company was not a trading firm. It was the first private entity ever to combine, under one corporate roof, control of the means of transport, control of the communication channels along its routes, and control of the operational presence at the destination. SpaceX, he argues, is assembling the same combination for the space economy.Starlink is sold today as broadband for boats and rural homes. Blackman argues that this is the cover story. The actual asset is a deployed, revenue-generating mesh communication network in low Earth orbit with no terrestrial competitor at remotely comparable scale. Starlink in its current form is internet for Earth. Starlink in its mature form is the carrier signal between worlds.The analysis then turns to what Blackman considers the most underpriced element of the entire SpaceX thesis: orbital AI compute. SpaceX has filed with the FCC for authority to launch up to one million satellites designed to operate as orbital data centers, solar powered and purpose built to run AI workloads in space, where energy and cooling stop being constraints. If that thesis is even directionally correct, Blackman writes, the entire AI industry gets reordered.The piece closes by returning to the East India Company obituary published by The Times of London, which declared that it had accomplished a work no other trading company in the history of the human race had ever attempted, and that none was likely to attempt again. That obituary, Blackman notes, has held up for one hundred and fifty years. It is about to be tested.Read the full article: https://www.mauryblackman.com/article/the-most-consequential-ipo-in-modern-history-spacex-east-india-company Media Contact: Maury Blackman, Founder and Chairman, Insight Integrity Group | www.mauryblackman.com | @mauryblackman on X

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