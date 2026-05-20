Utah City Partners with LVBL to Launch Utah County’s First Next-Generation, Lifestyle-Focused Racquet Club

LVBL is nationally known for reimagining the racquet sport experience for the next generation of players. A group of LVBL players following an event Utah City is a new, wellness-centric urban core being developed in the heart of Utah County, which is Utah's fastest-growing corridor.

New Utah City Racquet Club in Vineyard, Utah combines pickleball, padel, tennis, fitness, music, food, and social experiences for all skill levels.

Utah City’s intentional focus on community aligns perfectly with how people want to experience racquet sports today — in an inclusive, stylish, approachable, and social environment.” — Guy Logan, Founder & CEO of LVBL

VINEYARD, UT, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utah City, the 700-acre mixed-use development in Vineyard, Utah, announced a partnership with Los Angeles-based racquet sports platform LVBL to launch the Utah City Racquet Club, a modern racquet sports and social club designed around pickleball, padel, tennis, fitness, and community connection.

Opening June 13, 2026, the Utah City Racquet Club will feature:

• Six pickleball courts

• Four padel courts

• Two tennis courts

• Adult clinics

• Private lessons

• Kids camps

• Open play programming

• Social events and tournaments

The club is designed as a next-generation racquet sports destination that integrates athletics, wellness, music, hospitality, and social experiences into a single curated environment.

The grand opening celebration will take place Saturday, June 13, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Utah City in Vineyard, Utah, and will include:

• Live DJ

• Food trucks

• Pickleball, tennis, and padel clinics

• Kids activities

• Giveaways and prizes

Utah City and LVBL Aim to Redefine the Traditional Racquet Club Experience

Flagborough, the developer behind Utah City, partnered with LVBL to operate and program the Racquet Club. LVBL is known for creating high-energy, design-forward racquet sports environments in major metropolitan markets across the United States. The Utah City Racquet Club is designed to serve beginners, recreational players, competitive athletes, families, and social players in a single inclusive environment.

“This exciting partnership with LVBL to operate the Utah City Racquet Club reflects our commitment to creating environments where social connection and community building are the centerpiece of Utah City athletics programming,” said Jacklyn Briggs, Director of Marketing for Utah City. “We are looking forward to introducing people to the game of padel and welcoming pickleball and tennis players to experience the new Racquet Club surrounded by epic mountain views.”

Padel and Racquet Sports Continue Rapid Growth in the United States

According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), racquet sports participation in the United States experienced its strongest five-year growth period from 2019 to 2025. Participation increased from 14 percent of the U.S. population in 2020 to nearly 21 percent in 2025. Gen Z racquet sports participation reached 27 percent in 2025, while Millennial participation approached 23 percent.

Padel, one of the world’s fastest-growing sports, is also seeing rapid expansion across the United States. The Utah City Racquet Club is among the first facilities to introduce padel to Utah County on a large scale.

The United States Padel Association reports that more than one million Americans played padel in 2025, with national participation projected to reach 10 million players by 2030.

“Our signature LIVEBALL format is a high-energy, fast-paced, incredibly fun format that combines community, cardio, and competition across tennis, pickleball, and padel,” said Guy Logan, Founder and CEO of LVBL. “Utah City’s intentional focus on community aligns perfectly with how people want to experience racquet sports today — in an inclusive, stylish, approachable, and social environment.”

Utah City Racquet Club Programming Includes Pickleball, Padel, and Tennis Clinics, Camps, and Open Play

The Utah City Racquet Club by LVBL will offer:

• Group clinics for pickleball, tennis, and padel

• Private instruction and coaching

• Youth camps and junior development

• Open play sessions

• Competitive and social tournaments

• Community events and activations

LVBL’s programming model emphasizes continuous play, rotating matchups, fitness, and social interaction to create a more engaging racquet sports experience. The Racquet Club is located adjacent to Bella’s Market, Fini Pizza, and Fini Café within Utah City, allowing members and guests access to dining and social gathering spaces before and after play.

Utah City Racquet Club Membership Information

For a limited time, Utah City residents will receive a complimentary two-year Racquet Club membership valid through the duration of their lease terms.

Membership pricing begins at:

• $99 per month for individuals

• $200 per month for families

Membership benefits include:

• Complimentary tennis and pickleball court reservations

• 25 percent off programming and clinics

• Access to community events and activations

Founding memberships are now available. Interested members can join the waitlist, download the LVBL app, visit UtahCityRacquetClub.com, or follow @UtahCityRacquetClub on Instagram for updates.

About Utah City

Utah City is a 700-acre mixed-use development located along the eastern shore of Utah Lake in Vineyard, Utah. Developed by The Flagship Companies, Utah City is designed around walkability, mixed-use urban planning, outdoor recreation, and community-centered living.

The development will include residential, retail, hospitality, dining, office, wellness, and recreation spaces, along with a 20-acre Huntsman Cancer Institute campus. Utah City was planned by urban designer Jeff Speck and architecture firm DPZ.

For more information, visit UtahCity.com.

About LVBL

LVBL is a Los Angeles-based racquet sports and social experience company focused on tennis, pickleball, and padel. Built around its signature LIVEBALL format, LVBL combines athletics, culture, music, wellness, and community-driven programming to create modern racquet sports experiences for players of all skill levels. LVBL develops social, high-energy programming environments designed to make racquet sports more accessible, inclusive, and culturally relevant for the next generation of players.

For more information, visit LVBL.club.

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