Cynthi Knight Named IAOTP’s Top Executive Coach and Consultant of the Year for 2026

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Cynthi Knight at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cynthi Knight , a distinguished executive coach and consultant, has been named the International Association of Top Professionals ’ (IAOTP) Top Executive Coach and Consultant of the Year for 2026. The honor recognizes her exceptional leadership, sustained industry impact, and deep commitment to helping leaders and organizations achieve measurable results.IAOTP’s annual honors recognize a select group of professionals whose careers reflect excellence, leadership, longevity, and meaningful contributions to their industries and communities. Recipients are chosen through a rigorous vetting process and invited to be celebrated at IAOTP’s annual awards gala later this year.With nearly five decades of professional experience, Ms. Knight has built a reputation as a trusted advisor in executive coaching and organizational transformation. As founder of Winning Leaders, established in 2017, she helps clients turn insight into action through executive coaching, leadership development, organizational effectiveness, talent strategy, performance management, and career transition support. Her work also includes 360 leadership assessments, high-performing team development, conflict management, culture change initiatives, and navigating complex workplace conversations.She has also served as a senior career coach at SparkEffect, guiding clients through career transitions with resume and cover letter development, LinkedIn profile optimization, interview preparation, offer evaluation, salary negotiation, and strategic career planning designed to move them confidently toward their goals.Her previous roles include serving as an independent senior consultant specializing in career transitions at Waldron, which later merged with SparkEffect. She also led CAKnight and Associates, drawing on 35 years of leadership experience across a broad range of Human Resources roles. In addition, she devoted more than 20 years to volunteer leadership at the chapter, state, and national levels with two respected nonprofit organizations, National Charity League, Inc. and the Society for Human Resource Management, where she led teams, served on boards, and mentored the next generation of leaders.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to Executive Coaching, Leadership Development, Career Development Coaching, Interview Preparation, Resume Review and HR Consulting.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Knight earned her M.B.A. in General Business from Loyola Marymount University and further earned the Advanced Management Program certificate from Claremont Graduate University in their Executive Program.Throughout her accomplished career, Ms. Knight has earned international recognition for her leadership and contributions to the profession. Most recently, she was honored by Who’s Who of Professional Women in Executive Coaching. She will also be recognized at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the Plaza Hotel in New York City next December as the 2026 Top Executive Coach and Consultant.Stephanie Cirami, President of the International Association of Top Professionals, said: "Choosing Ms. Knight for this honor was an easy decision for our panel. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We look forward to celebrating her accomplishments at this year’s gala."Reflecting on her journey, Ms. Knight credits her faith and the mentors who supported her along the way. Outside of work, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her husband, daughters, and grandson. Looking ahead, she remains focused on expanding her impact on leaders and organizations.For more information, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/cynthi-knight/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have provided thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide with the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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