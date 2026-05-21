The Center by Lendistry Launches LA Rebuild Hub to Support Homeowners Recovering from 2025 Wildfires

New centralized platform helps Altadena and Pacific Palisades homeowners navigate the path to rebuilding

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the devastating 2025 Eaton and Palisades wildfires, The Center by Lendistry (The Center), in partnership with Enterprise Community Partners and Office of Office today announced the launch of the LA Rebuild Hub to help homeowners rebuild.At a time when recovery remains slow and complex, the LA Rebuild Hub brings together clear, reliable information, resources, and intuitive navigation to empower homeowners to understand their options, know what to do next, and move forward at their own pace. The LA Rebuild Hub also offers virtual and in-person webinars to help homeowners move from uncertainty to action.According to a December 2025 Los Angeles Times analysis, only 14% of homes destroyed in Altadena and Pacific Palisades have been fully permitted for rebuilding, underscoring the urgent need for accessible, coordinated support.“Too many families, especially seniors and underinsured homeowners, are facing an overwhelming and confusing recovery process. The LA Rebuild Hub was designed with their needs in mind, offering clear guidance and a pathway forward. You don’t need to have everything figured out to begin. This is where you start.” said President and CEO of The Center, Tunua Thrash-Ntuk. “We are grateful to our partners U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo for supporting this effort and helping impacted communities navigate recovery and rebuilding.”The LA Rebuild Hub is tailored to meet the needs of wildfire-impacted homeowners, by providing step-by-step guidance on:• Navigating insurance claims and financial assistance• Understanding planning, zoning, and permitting requirements• Selecting architects and contractors• Exploring financing options and rebuilding strategiesThe LA Rebuild Hub builds on The Center’s broader commitment to crisis recovery and equitable economic development. In 2025, The Center served as a trusted administrator of Los Angeles County’s Household Relief Grant Program, delivering more than $33 million in grants to thousands of impacted households. The Center is also advancing recovery through its Contractors Accelerator for Climate Resilience, which supports small, local contracting businesses to participate in rebuilding efforts and ensure recovery dollars stay within impacted communities.About The Center by LendistryThe Center by Lendistry is a nonprofit organization that supports diverse small businesses through education, technical assistance, and access to competitive financing. Our mission is to close the wealth gap by anchoring small businesses and the communities where they do business. The Center is an ecosystem builder advancing small business growth, disaster recovery and readiness, and pathways to generational wealth. Through partnerships, capacity-building programs, and equitable economic development strategies, The Center helps build more resilient and inclusive local economies. To date, The Center has launched more than 30 programs, supported more than 11,000 businesses, and facilitated more than $209 million in relief funding, contracts, and recovery resources.About Enterprise Community PartnersEnterprise is a national nonprofit that exists to make a good home possible for the millions of families without one. We support community development organizations on the ground, aggregate and invest capital for impact, advance housing policy at every level of government, and build and manage communities ourselves. Since 1982, we have invested $92.0 billion and created 1.1 million homes across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands – all to make home and community places of pride, power, and belonging.About Office of OfficeOffice Of: Office is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit architecture, urban planning, and policy organization. We design spaces, projects, programs, and policy frameworks for communities affected by inequities in the built environment, focusing on public space, housing, small business, and transportation.

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