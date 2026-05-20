Sharina Perry selected as Top Global Icon of the Year in Sustainability by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Sharina Perry at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Sharina Perry as Top Global Icon of the Year in Sustainability 2026 for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Sharina Perry is the recipient of the Global Icon of the Year in Sustainability Award for 2026, recognizing her exceptional leadership and global impact in advancing sustainable innovation and environmental responsibility. Known for her pioneering work in environmentally conscious solutions and responsible business practices, Sharina continues to inspire organizations and individuals to prioritize sustainability and environmental stewardship. She will be honored at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala in December 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York. www.iaotp.com/award-gala 🌎✨Sharina is a highly accomplished entrepreneur with more than 25 years of experience launching and managing national businesses. As the founder and inventor of Utopia Plastix, she developed a groundbreaking plant-based alternative to petroleum-based polymers. She is also the creator of the Utopia Model, a sustainable ecosystem business framework designed to drive economic growth while promoting environmental responsibility. Widely respected for her innovative thinking and strategic mindset, Perry has built a reputation for transforming visionary ideas into practical, scalable solutions.The Utopia Model was developed to support farmers and their families in building generational wealth while stimulating economic growth and encouraging sustainable agricultural practices. Through Utopia Plastix, commercial-grade plant-based resins are produced from low-maintenance regenerative crops approved by the USDA. These crops can be harvested twice a year and absorb carbon at a rate four to five times greater than trees. The resins are manufactured in FDA-compliant, ISO-certified facilities and can be seamlessly integrated into existing manufacturing processes without requiring modifications to tooling or equipment.Utopia Plastix was created with a clear vision and unwavering determination: to provide the market with a durable, natural, and cost-effective alternative to traditional plastic. This innovative solution aligns with the growing global demand for responsible materials that address the pressing issue of plastic waste while delivering meaningful environmental, social, and economic impact.Through the Utopia Model ecosystem, farmers, manufacturers, and mission-driven organizations collaborate to deliver sustainable plant-based polymers that enhance clients’ brands while supporting a more responsible supply chain. The model helps farmers achieve abundant harvests, assists businesses in meeting minority inclusion goals, and empowers consumers seeking ethical and environmentally responsible choices. Perry’s vision reflects a deep commitment to creating scalable solutions that benefit industries, communities, and the planet.In addition to her entrepreneurial success, she holds numerous leadership, management, and business development certifications. Her credentials include an expert certification in Sustainable Strategies and Circular Economics, as well as studies at the University of Oklahoma and Cambridge Judge Business School.Throughout her distinguished career, Ms. Perry has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized globally for her innovation and leadership. She was named Top Inventor of the Year for 2023 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). In 2024, she was honored as IAOTP’s Top Sustainable Strategies & Circular Economics Expert of the Year. In December 2026, she will be recognized as the Global Icon of the Year in Sustainability at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City.Her work has also received widespread recognition across the business and sustainability communities. She was named an “Eco-Hero” by Woman’s Day Magazine and was listed among Forbes’ Top 10 Women to Watch globally in 2023. She was recognized as Oklahoma’s Innovator of the Year in 2023 and named the Most Innovative Plastic Alternative Development CEO for both 2023 and 2024. Additional honors include Businesswoman of the Year in 2022, Woman of the Year in 2023, the Vanguard Award in 2021, and the Visionary Award in 2022. She has also been recognized as a Most Influential Young Professional and included in the Oklahoma Power List of Innovative Women.The Teachers Appreciation Foundation further honored her with the Supreme Excellence Dignitary Award. Her work has been featured in numerous publications, including Forbes, Woman’s Day Magazine, International Business Times, D Magazine, Brainz Magazine, 405 Business, The Journal Record, The Oklahoman, Edmond Business, and The New Tri-State Defender.Beyond her professional achievements, Perry remains actively involved in several professional and civic organizations. She is a Rotarian and a member of the Women’s Professional Organization. She was selected by the Governor and the Secretary of Commerce of Oklahoma as one of 20 minority business advocates to represent the interests of minority-owned businesses. Additionally, she serves on the STEM and Workforce Development Committee within the OKC Innovation District and is a founding board member of the Black Women Business Owners of America organization.Looking back, Sharina credits Utopia's business model to her childhood dreams: working together and believing in something bigger than ourselves. Sharina invites you to join her on the journey to Utopia, where "we do not create problems as we solve them."WATCH HER VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WTE1pJ-BNVM&t=1s For more information on Sharina Perry, please visit:or https://utopiaplastix.com/our-story/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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