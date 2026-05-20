Lumin Health Opens First Location Outside Massachusetts, Bringing Ketamine and FDA-Approved Spravato to D.C. area

A treatment room at Lumin Health, showing comfortability and ambience as a crucial part of the treatment process.

Bethesda site extends Lumin Health's insurance-accessible model of medically supervised ketamine treatment and FDA-approved esketamine (SPRAVATO®)

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumin Health , a psychiatrist-led provider of interventional behavioral health care, today announced the opening of its newest location at 4825 Bethesda Avenue, Suite 200, in Bethesda, Maryland.The Bethesda site is Lumin Health's first outside Massachusetts. It extends the practice's model of medically supervised, insurance-accessible interventional depression care — built on FDA-approved esketamine (SPRAVATO) and evidence-based, clinician-led ketamine protocols — to patients across the D.C. metro area."Too many people suffering from depression have tried multiple treatments and are still not well," said Dr. Benjamin Yudkoff, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Lumin Health and Instructor in Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. "Patients and providers alike are looking for options that are safe, structured and clinically grounded. By opening in Bethesda, we are bringing a trusted, medically supervised model of interventional behavioral health care to a new population of patients who need more options."In 2025, Lumin Health administered more than 12,300 treatments across its Boston-area facilities. Among patients treated that year, 70% showed clinically meaningful improvement in depressive symptoms as measured by the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS). Among patients with moderate-to-severe depression, 78% improved."Demand for interventional depression care is rising because the need is real," Yudkoff said. "Opening Lumin Health's Bethesda location gives us the opportunity to meet that need in a new region — and to partner with community providers there to reach patients who may otherwise continue to struggle."Lumin Health Bethesda accepts Medicare and most private insurance plans. To learn more, visit lumin.health/bethesda. The opening was featured on WUSA9 About Lumin HealthLumin Health is a psychiatrist-led provider of interventional behavioral health care, delivering medically supervised SPRAVATOand ketamine-based treatment in a purpose-built outpatient setting and partnering with community providers to expand responsible access to effective care. Lumin Health operates four locations in the Boston area and one in Bethesda, Maryland. Learn more at lumin.health.

Lumin Health Bethesda in WUSA9

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