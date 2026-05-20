Volusia County Details Memorial Day Closures and Service Schedules

Posted On: May 20, 2026

In observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 25, Volusia County administrative offices and select County services will be closed, while other services will continue operating on regular schedules.

Administrative Offices

All Volusia County administrative offices will be closed on Memorial Day and will resume regular business hours on Tuesday, May 26.

Public Libraries

All Volusia County Public Library branches will be closed on Memorial Day. Normal operating hours will resume the following day. For more information, visit www.volusialibrary.org.

Trash Collection for Unincorporated Areas

There will be no change to garbage, recycling, yard waste, or bulk waste collection for residents in unincorporated Volusia County on Memorial Day. Residents with a normal Monday collection schedule should place items at the curb as usual. Residents living within incorporated areas should check with their municipal waste provider for any holiday service adjustments.

The West Volusia Transfer Station and the Tomoka Farms Road Landfill will also operate on their regular schedules. For more information, visit www.volusia.org/solidwaste or call 386-943-7889.

Public Transit

VoTran and VoAccess will operate on a Sunday schedule on Memorial Day; however, there will be no VoRide services on the holiday. For route information or service updates, visit www.votran.org, download the mobile app, or call 386-761-7700.

Additional County Facilities

Lyonia Environmental Center, DeBary Hall, and the Marine Science Center will be closed on the holiday, as these facilities are regularly closed on Mondays.