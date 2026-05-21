Marco Island Life Launches Third Edition of Marco Island Book with Complimentary Ebook

Our goal is to give people one place to explore the lifestyle, resources, and local character that make Marco Island distinctive.” — Mark Skirkanich

MARCO ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marco Island Life has introduced the latest edition of its Marco Island book, giving readers a single resource designed to help them explore the island’s lifestyle, amenities, and local points of interest.

The new edition highlights the lifestyle and amenities of Marco Island, featuring restaurants, entertainment, golf courses, beaches, and boating both on the island and in the surrounding area. It also includes a short history of Marco Island and is organized by specific areas, with each section describing what makes that part of the island unique.

The book is part of a broader Marco Island Life platform that also showcases communities, exclusive listings, neighborhood information, and island lifestyle content. Alongside the publication, Elizabeth Heuermann and Mark Skirkanich continue serving buyers and sellers through the Heuermann-Skirkanich Team at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, with a focus on local knowledge, individualized service, and real estate guidance tied closely to the Marco Island market.

By combining local lifestyle content with a directory-style resource, the latest edition is positioned to serve new residents, prospective buyers, and people who want a clearer picture of what Marco Island offers in one place.

Download the free ebook to start exploring Marco Island, or browse the full printed book for a complete guide.

About Marco Island Life

Marco Island Life is a real estate platform focused on Marco Island property listings, including beachfront, waterfront, and residential homes for sale. The platform also features local insights on neighborhoods, beaches, and lifestyle to support buyers exploring the area. It is supported by Elizabeth Heuermann and Mark Skirkanich of the Heuermann-Skirkanich Team at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, who represent buyers and sellers across Marco Island and Naples.

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