Fraser Commercial Services Marks 39 Years, Expands School Cleaning Across CT, RI and Southern MA

Founded in 1987, the family-run Waterford company is expanding education and early-childhood cleaning programs for facility managers in three states

WATERFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fraser Commercial Services, Inc., the Waterford-based, veteran-owned commercial cleaning and janitorial company founded in 1987, today marked 39 years of continuous operation and announced an expansion of its specialized cleaning programs for schools, daycares, and early-childhood facilities across its tri-state service territory.The expanded education and child-care programs are now active across southeastern Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southern Massachusetts, and join healthcare, commercial offices, financial institutions, government, and manufacturing as Fraser Commercial's priority verticals.Founded in 1987 by Scott Fraser, who began the business cleaning buildings himself in southeastern Connecticut, Fraser Commercial today operates nightly janitorial programs for more than 100 client locations and employs more than 80 background-checked team members. The company has grown over nearly four decades without changing hands or franchising, and remains tightly held by the Fraser family.Expanded Programs for Schools, Daycares, and Early-Childhood FacilitiesThe expanded programs are built specifically for the operational realities of schools and child-care centers. Standard inclusions are child-safe disinfection protocols, allergen-aware product selection, documented cleaning logs, and high-frequency sanitization of shared touchpoints such as door handles, restroom fixtures, and classroom surfaces. Programs are designed to align with state licensing requirements for early-childhood facilities and the documentation standards expected by school administrators and facility managers.“Schools and daycares trust us with the places where their children spend their days. That is not a contract we treat lightly,” said Scott Fraser, owner and founder of Fraser Commercial Services. “Our background-checked staff, our written protocols, and the simple fact that the same team shows up night after night. That is what makes the difference for facility managers who have been let down by inconsistent vendors before.”A Regional Footprint Anchored in Southeastern ConnecticutFraser Commercial Services operates from its headquarters at 914 Hartford Turnpike in Waterford, Connecticut. The company’s primary service density is in southeastern Connecticut, including New London, Groton, Norwich, Mystic, Stonington, Waterford, and Old Saybrook. Active Rhode Island coverage includes Providence, Warwick, and Westerly, with southern Massachusetts service to New Bedford and Fall River.Alongside its nightly janitorial work, Fraser Commercial provides day porter coverage, commercial floor stripping and waxing for VCT and hard floors, hot-water extraction carpet cleaning, restroom sanitation programs, commercial disinfection services, and green commercial cleaning options for clients operating in LEED-certified buildings. All work is performed by Fraser’s in-house team, with no subcontracting. The company is bonded and insured.“We are proud to be a Connecticut business that has shown up for our clients, our staff, and our community for 39 years,” Fraser added. “That track record is built one night, one building, one client at a time. The expansion into more dedicated school and daycare programs is a natural step. These are the kinds of facilities where the quality of the work directly affects the people inside.”Prospective clients across Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southern Massachusetts can request a free facility walkthrough at frasercommercial.com or by calling (860) 373-2525.About Fraser Commercial ServicesFraser Commercial Services, Inc. is a veteran-owned, family-run commercial cleaning and janitorial company headquartered in Waterford, Connecticut. Founded in 1987 by Scott Fraser, the company has provided 39 years of uninterrupted commercial cleaning services to businesses across Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southern Massachusetts. Fraser Commercial currently operates nightly janitorial programs for more than 100 client locations and employs more than 80 background-checked staff. The company is bonded, insured, and serves a range of industries including commercial offices, healthcare, education, daycares and early-childhood facilities, government, financial institutions, and manufacturing. For more information, visit frasercommercial.com.Media ContactScott Fraser, Owner and FounderFraser Commercial Services, Inc.914 Hartford Turnpike, Waterford, CT 06385Phone: (860) 373-2525Email: info@frasercommercial.comWebsite: frasercommercial.com

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