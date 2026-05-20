Intelligent Audit Executive Arin Lipman Named a Top 50 Information Security Professional by OnCon Icon Awards

Intelligent Audit’s Arin Lipman earned the 2026 OnCon Icon Top 50 Information Security Professional Award for leadership and innovation.

ROCHELLE PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligent Audit announced today that Arin Lipman, Vice President of Technology Strategy, Architecture and Information Security, has been named a winner of the 2026 OnCon Icon Top 50 Information Security Professional Award The OnCon Icon Awards recognize executives and professionals who demonstrate strong leadership, innovation, thought leadership, and organizational impact. Winners are selected through peer voting by industry professionals.At Intelligent Audit, Lipman leads the company’s software development and information security initiatives, supporting the delivery of secure, scalable technology solutions for customers. With more than 16 years of experience in the software industry, he brings extensive expertise in software engineering, technology strategy, and information security.“Honored to have been awarded the Top 50 Information Security Professional Award,” Lipman shared in a recent LinkedIn post. “This recognition marks a meaningful moment in a journey filled with growth, challenges, and learning. I’m deeply thankful to those who’ve supported me along the way. Thank you to all who voted!”Lipman’s recognition reflects Intelligent Audit’s continued commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and maintaining strong security standards across its technology platforms and customer solutions.About Intelligent AuditIntelligent Audit is a leading FBAP provider helping global enterprises and growing brands alike optimize their shipping costs and gain the visibility they need to make faster, smarter decisions. By combining advanced analytics, AI-enabled automation , and best-in-class supply chain expertise, Intelligent Audit provides visibility into billions of dollars in transportation spend. Enabling organizations to uncover inefficiencies, improve carrier performance, and strengthen supply chain strategy.

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