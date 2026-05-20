Incisive Consultants Appoints Steve Chronister as VP of Engineering & Applied AI

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Former Epic-trained engineering leader to direct new investment in internal & client-facing AI tools to turn operational friction into wins for healthcare orgs

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Incisive Consultants, the Epic-focused consulting firm built on a legacy of Best in KLAS leadership, today announced the appointment of Steve Chronister as their Vice President of Engineering & Applied AI. The newly created executive role will lead the firm’s most ambitious investment to date: a deliberate, large-scale application of AI to unlock the company’s potential for servicing clients and empowering Epic consultants and full-time staff.Chronister joins Incisive after nearly a decade leading engineering teams that ship production-grade AI features. He began his career at Epic Systems, where he spent five years as a project manager and team lead, guiding implementations of the ASAP (Emergency Department) module at health systems including University Healthcare, Catholic Health Initiatives, and INTEGRIS Health. He went on to run engineering organizations focused on the practical application of AI, turning emerging capabilities into reliable, customer-facing tools that move the needle for end users.“Steve is exactly the leader this moment calls for,” said Chris Blackerby , Co-Founder & CEO of Incisive Consultants. “We’ve made a substantial investment in AI because we believe the next chapter of Epic consulting won’t be led by who has the most certifications, it will be led by those who turn workflows into intelligent, automated, deeply human experiences for clients and consultants alike. Steve has spent his career at that intersection. Bringing him onto the leadership team accelerates everything we’re building, and we are thrilled to have Steve in the driver’s seat.”The hire reflects a deliberate strategy at Incisive: combining deep Epic expertise with practical AI capabilities that improve the way consultants and clients work. Nearly 90% of the firm’s consultants are former Epic employees who possess a 10-year consultant tenure on average, a foundation that has helped Incisive build a national consultant network and maintain their 100% client satisfaction rate. Chronister will now extend that expertise into engineering and applied AI.In his new role, Chronister will lead the development of internal and client-facing AI tools designed to remove operational friction in Epic-centered environments, sharpen decision-making, and give clients a faster, more intuitive way to work with Incisive itself. The investment is squarely aimed at the day-to-day reality of healthcare operations: the workflows, handoffs, and decisions that determine whether technology truly serves the people relying on it. It’s the next expression of Incisive’s mission—cultivating the most capable talent to optimize EHR systems, improve operational efficiencies, and digitally transform healthcare organizations.“What drew me to Incisive is the chance to apply AI where it actually changes the day-to-day,” Chronister said. “Healthcare runs on the workflows happening inside systems like Epic, and there’s an enormous opportunity to make that work smarter, simpler, and more human for the analysts building it, the staff depending on it, and the organizations behind it. We’re building tools our team and clients will feel in practical, measurable ways.”About Incisive ConsultantsIncisive Consultants is a minority-owned, Epic-focused consulting firm helping healthcare organizations unlock Epic’s potential through staff augmentation, project management, implementation, Community Connect, refuel and optimization, revenue cycle, expansion, digital health, and data architecture services. Founded in 2018 by former Accenture leaders who helped build and lead Best in KLAS firm Sagacious Consultants, Incisive partners with health systems across the country to design, implement, and continuously optimize their Epic systems. Learn more at www.incisive-consultants.com

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