"All Things Real Estate" Radio Show Marks 17 Years of Airing

The "All Things Real Estate" radio show (ATREradio.com) marks 17 years of airing on June 6th/7th, and was created/is hosted by Santa Fe, NM Realtor Rey Post.

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Things Real Estate Radio ShowMarks 17-Year Anniversary On June 6th & 7thSANTA FE, NM, June 1, 2026The “All Things Real Estate” (ATRE) radio show marks its 17th year of airing on June 7, 2026.The show—cited as a “flagship” program of Santa Fe’s Hutton Broadcasting—offers timely real estate news and commentary to home owners, buyers, sellers and real estate professionals across the nation. ATRE is also comprised of a website (ATREradio.com) and blog.Launched in June 2009 by Rey Post—a Santa Fe-based Associate Broker with Sotheby’s International Realty—the ATRE radio program airs each Saturday and Sunday (12-1pm Mountain Time) on KTRC 1260AM and 103.7FM, while streaming to a global audience on SantaFe.com, as well as via the “Listen Now” link at the ATRE website. The ATRE radio show is a pre-recorded program, produced the week before each weekend airing. ATRE is also offered in a podcast format.Post hosts the ATRE radio shows, and also serves as Executive Producer of the program.Since 2009, ATRE has been supported by a some of the best real estate-related companies, community leaders, non-profit groups, event organizations and well-known businesses in New Mexico (ATRE’s corporate supporters and commentators are listed on the radio show’s website homepage). “The incredibly valuable content our diverse group of commentators bring to each ATRE show, has significantly contributed to boosting the local and national popularity of the radio program,” noted Post. In addition, several real estate-related organizations have asked to play an information role on the ATRE program, including the New Mexico Association of Realtors, the Santa Fe Association of Realtors, as well as the Santa Fe New Mexican’s “HOME Magazine.”Post appreciates all the support that Sotheby’s International Realtyhas given to the ATRE platform over the past 17 years. “The Santa Fe Qualifying Broker Drew Lamprich, along with the company’s corporate office, have generously recognized the contributions that ATRE has made to the elements and practice of real estate,” Post noted. “And without all of the support given by the marketing staff (Debbie Stevens and Valerie Herndon) and brokers at the Santa Fe brokerage office, ATRE would simply not be airing to the public,” continued Post. ***As a footnote: on the day in 2011—when the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce nominated ATRE for a Business Excellence Award—the former president of the international real estate company, coincidentally was in the Santa Fe brokerage office, joining in the acknowledgment of this special occasion.Post also values the management of the ATRE website by consultant Mitsu Overstreet, as well as all of the professional expertise offered by the team at Hutton Broadcasting, especially General Manager & Owner Scott Hutton, Program Director and show host Richard Eeds, Sales VP Art Trujillo and Engineer Austin Burch.Post is also proud that Peachtree Sound plays a major role in creating the podcast format for the ATRE radio show. Peachtree is one of the nation’s leading podcast production firms, working with a variety of Fortune 500 companies.For additional information: Rey Post: 202/550-2411 | reypost2@aol.comHow The ATRE Show Has Grown:The ATRE show has grown—since launching in 2009—from solely focusing on real estate issues, to becoming a program that offers timely business, community, cultural, entertainment and non-profit commentary. Since “everything” is real estate—in one way, or another—Post and his collaborators use the ATRE show as a place to create a “story” about a variety of issues, offering themes around special calendar dates, and events that enhance the show’s content for its listeners.To illustrate this point—the radio show has featured commentary from a large number of non-real estate celebrities and professionals. A handful of these special radio show guests include: movie producer and Kevin Costner business partner, Jim Wilson (“Dances with Wolves”); actors starring in the movie “50 To 1” (filmed in New Mexico); former Director of the CBS News Poll, Kathy Frankovic; Indianapolis 500 race car legends Johnny Rutherford, Parnelli Jones, and Al Unser, Sr; and former National Association of Governors Chairman, former Vermont Governor Jim Douglas.Starting in February 2026, Santa Fe Mayor Michael Garcia has been a guest on the ATRE program, offering timely information on community and real estate issues important to the residents of the city.The ATRE website and blog are also popular destinations for information on the radio show’s real estate broadcasts, as well as timely cultural, business and community activities.Besides being nominated in 2011 for a Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Award, in 2020, ATRE was designated a national “Newsmaker” (in the Trendsetter category) by RISMedia, the #1 source in the U.S. for residential real estate news and information. The show has also been profiled in numerous media stories, as well as the corporate newsletter of Sotheby’s International RealtyAbout Rey Post:Rey Post has served as an Associate Broker of Sotheby’s International Realty in Santa Fe since 2008. Previously, he was a licensed Realtor with TTR Sotheby’s International Realty in Washington, DC. Prior to his career in real estate, Post was a corporate, sports and political campaign consultant and Capitol Hill professional. This work includes: managing campaigns for U.S. House and Senate candidates; serving as a Legislative Aide to a U.S. Congressman and State Staff Director to a U.S. Senator; directing U.S. Soccer’s successful 1994 World Cup and 1999 Women’s World Cup bid campaigns, and advising on the successful Korea 2002 World Cup soccer bid campaign; serving as Executive Producer of an international sports TV broadcast; and offering campaign counsel to a U.S. national trade association, as well as to companies doing business in Eastern Europe.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.