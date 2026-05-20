Scalise: House Republicans Deliver Results While Democrats Move Further Left

On paying tribute to America’s fallen service members:

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-Mich.), and Congressman Jake Ellzey (R-Texas) to highlight House Republicans’ efforts to support veterans, lower housing costs, honor women’s contributions, and back law enforcement while calling out Democrats for repeatedly opposing common-sense legislation.

“I really want to thank my colleague and dear friend Jake Ellzey for those warm words and really kind of reminding everybody what Memorial Day is really all about, why we pause to pay tribute to those men and women, especially who gave their lives, who did not come home. And obviously, you know some of them, served with them. And it wears even heavier on your heart, but it wears on all of us. And so we remember them. We will say prayers for their family, but we're also taking action.”

On taking care of veterans and protecting their rights:

“The bills, as the Whip mentioned, that we're bringing to the floor, Chairman Bost's committee, the Veterans Affairs Committee, is dedicated to making sure that we're properly taking care of our men and women in uniform, but especially those who don't make it back. And the fact that the survivor benefits have not been adjusted for decades is an embarrassment. And we correct that oversight that has gone on for way too long, by bringing that up to where it needs to be to help those families who don't have their loved ones with them, but still have bills to pay, have kids to raise. And that's an important bill.

“The Second Amendment protections, of all people, who should have those? It surely should be those who fought to defend the rights that we have. They surely should not have less rights than American citizens who did not participate in our military. And so that bill at least gives them equity and parity to make sure that our veterans are not treated less than every other American citizen when it comes to Second Amendment rights.”

On House Republicans prioritizing affordable housing:

“The housing bill that we're going to be voting on today is really, really important to lower housing costs for all American families. This is a bill that French Hill, the Financial Services Committee, did incredible work on to make sure we got the policy right. Clearly, there were some differences between the House and Senate. You see, many of those problems were addressed in the changes in the amendments that Chairman Hill is bringing forward in the bill that is on the suspension calendar today. I think you're going to see a very strong vote, which shows that all of us want to see lower housing costs, but we need to change laws. We need to simplify some of the laws so that we can lower those housing costs. This is something that every American in this country is going to be happy to see, to have lower housing costs.”

On Democrats rejecting common sense, Women’s History Museum:

“One of the bills you're going to be able to watch a really interesting vote on tomorrow is the Women's Museum. You know, we're bringing a National Women's Museum. Shouldn't be controversy at all, except for the fact that the Democrat Women's Caucus has now come out against a women's museum. And you would ask why. That doesn't make any sense. And it doesn't. But it shows you how crazy the other side is right now and how void of common sense the Democrats are. There is one condition that is in that bill that they took objection to. Now you think about it, everybody for years had been asking for a women's museum to be created. And in the creation of it, they said the only people that can be honored in a women's museum are biological women. And because that word 'biological women' is in there, every Democrat woman came out against the bill. So let's see how they explain that to people back home who would say, what world are you living in where you don't want to pay tribute to women? And we're going to have that vote anyway. But it just shows you how far their party has strayed.”

On Democrats turning their back on law enforcement:

“You saw that vote last week on Law Enforcement Week, a week, again, to pay tribute to our men and women in uniform who keep our communities safe. The police, a lot of them were up here from all over the country. We had a resolution by Zach Nunn to pay tribute to our men and women in law enforcement. Unbelievable that 86% of Democrats voted against that resolution. So when people go back home and say they support the men and women in blue, you don't support them when you vote no on a resolution that pays tribute to our men and women in uniform. So the defund the police movement is alive and well in the Democrat Party when 86% of Democrats last week voted against cops – it was disgusting to watch. But I think police and anybody who supports men and women in uniform all across the country were watching that vote. One more example of the sharp contrast between Republicans moving common-sense legislation and Democrats going off the deep end of crazy, totally void of common sense.”

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