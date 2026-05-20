Tarzana Treatment Centers and LAUSD Launch On-Campus Substance Use Disorder Treatment Pilot Program

Cassidy Todd, Associate Director of TTC Youth Services, and Mark Winkler, Program Operations Supervisor for TTC Youth Services Tarzana Treatment Centers and Integrated Healthcare Solutions Tarzana Treatment Centers Youth Services supports prevention, early intervention, and treatment for young people and their families

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tarzana Treatment Centers (TTC), a leader in behavioral health and integrated care in Los Angeles County, is proud to announce a pilot program with the Los Angeles Unified School District to help students and their families. The pilot program introduces a new on-campus healthcare model, bringing direct substance use disorder (SUD) treatment services to students on campus. The initiative addresses a critical gap in the continuum of care for adolescents in Los Angeles.By bringing professional clinical expertise directly into the educational environment, TTC is working to eliminate primary obstacles such as transportation, scheduling conflicts, and social stigma. These challenges often prevent families from seeking necessary help for their children.By delivering substance use disorder education and individualized support in the same setting, the program helps remove barriers to care, build trust, and offer a clear pathway to healing. This collaboration reflects a shared belief that early, accessible intervention and prevention can truly transform lives.A Pioneering Model for School-Based WellnessThe program ensures that clinical interventions are seamlessly integrated into students’ academic lives. This high level of coordination allows educators and TTC recovery professionals to work in tandem, creating a holistic safety net for at-risk youth. By offering comprehensive services for families as well, the program adopts a holistic solution to an ongoing challenge.The services provided by TTC are full-scope, addressing the complexities of substance use from multiple angles. For families, this means a one-stop resource for intervention. As a leader in providing youth SUD prevention and treatment services in Los Angeles County, TTC brings its expertise and experience on-site in a valuable partnership with LAUSD.The on-site programming includes:1) Evidence-Based Group CounselingSessions cover topics ranging from developing healthy coping skills and relationships to addiction education.2) Individualized Clinical SupportOne-on-one counseling tailored to each student’s specific treatment goals and history.3) Care Coordination and Community LinkageEnsuring that students and families are connected to additional resources, medical services, or higher levels of care when necessary.4) Collateral Family SupportEngaging parents, guardians, and stakeholders to empower them with the tools needed to support a recovery-positive environment at home.Supporting Prevention and Treatment ServicesBy addressing a critical gap in the continuum of care for adolescents in Los Angeles, this program can make a positive difference. This approach to SUD services enables early intervention. From a holistic perspective, proactive efforts can help prevent long-term dependence while improving overall academic and social performance.About Tarzana Treatment CentersTarzana Treatment Centers is a nonprofit organization that provides high-quality, affordable behavioral health and medical care. TTC specializes in integrated healthcare, offering a full continuum of inpatient and outpatient services, including substance use disorder treatment, mental health services, and primary care for adults and youth. Through innovation and community partnership, TTC is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the diverse communities it serves.

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