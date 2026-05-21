Hope for Her International Announces 'Drive to Thrive' Program to Empower Utah-based Refugee Women Behind the Wheel
Drives to Thrive will provide integrated online driving training, specialized materials/interpreters, on-road instruction and access to cars and work support.
Recognizing the unique challenges faced by refugee populations, HFHI is prioritizing a careful and supportive rollout. The initial pilot program is dedicated to five women across different nationalities, allowing administrators to refine the curriculum before expanding. This important first phase is designed to ensure the entire Drive to Thrive process goes smoothly. It will rigorously test the integration of online training, the accessibility of custom training materials, and the effectiveness of dedicated interpreters who support participants who need English-language assistance. Following the online and classroom components, the pilot will also ensure the transition to hands-on, on-road driving training is safe and supportive.
"Transportation is a vital stepping stone to self-sufficiency," said Crystal Bayat, founder of Hope for Her International. "Through Drive to Thrive, we aren't just teaching women how to drive, we are unlocking access to better jobs, education, and healthcare for their entire families."
To guarantee the lasting success of these women, HFHI is actively seeking community partners and local organizations to support the pilot's graduates. HFHI is looking for generous partners willing to gift reliable, used cars to our first cohort who successfully complete the initial pilot program. Lastly, HFHI is calling on public agencies and employment services to collaborate in helping these newly licensed drivers secure sustainable employment and achieve full financial independence.
For more information about Drive to Thrive and/or how you can support the program, please email at contact@hopeforherinternational.org.
Lee Rech
Hope for Her International
+1 801-556-8423
email us here
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