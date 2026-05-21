Hope for Her International Announces 'Drive to Thrive' Program to Empower Utah-based Refugee Women Behind the Wheel

Launch of the Drive to Thrive pilot program for refugee women

Drives to Thrive will provide integrated online driving training, specialized materials/interpreters, on-road instruction and access to cars and work support.

Through Drive to Thrive, we aren't just teaching women how to drive, we are unlocking access to better jobs, education, and healthcare for their entire families.” — Crystal Bayat, founder of Hope for Her International

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hope for Her International is proud to announce the launch of Drive to Thrive , a new program designed to equip refugee women with the skills and resources needed to obtain their driver's licenses and empower their lives. By breaking down critical transportation barriers, Drive to Thrive aims to foster greater independence, economic stability, and community integration for these resettled women and their families.Recognizing the unique challenges faced by refugee populations, HFHI is prioritizing a careful and supportive rollout. The initial pilot program is dedicated to five women across different nationalities, allowing administrators to refine the curriculum before expanding. This important first phase is designed to ensure the entire Drive to Thrive process goes smoothly. It will rigorously test the integration of online training, the accessibility of custom training materials, and the effectiveness of dedicated interpreters who support participants who need English-language assistance. Following the online and classroom components, the pilot will also ensure the transition to hands-on, on-road driving training is safe and supportive."Transportation is a vital stepping stone to self-sufficiency," said Crystal Bayat , founder of Hope for Her International. "Through Drive to Thrive, we aren't just teaching women how to drive, we are unlocking access to better jobs, education, and healthcare for their entire families."To guarantee the lasting success of these women, HFHI is actively seeking community partners and local organizations to support the pilot's graduates. HFHI is looking for generous partners willing to gift reliable, used cars to our first cohort who successfully complete the initial pilot program. Lastly, HFHI is calling on public agencies and employment services to collaborate in helping these newly licensed drivers secure sustainable employment and achieve full financial independence.For more information about Drive to Thrive and/or how you can support the program, please email at contact@hopeforherinternational.org.

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