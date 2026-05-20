Notice of First Public Hearing and Invitation for Public Comment

Seminole County receives annual Federal grants through three programs administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). These programs include the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), the HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME), and the Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) Programs with an estimated funding available from HUD for the 2026-2027 Program Year, beginning October 1, 2026, and ending September 30, 2027.

CDBG $2,276,686

HOME $894,832ESG $201,479

These programs will fund activities that address the housing and community development needs and priorities identified in the 2025-2029 Consolidated Plan, benefitting lower income persons and neighborhoods throughout Seminole County. The County has committed to Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) and making concerted efforts to combat housing discrimination against protected classes. The County developed a Housing Access Plan, which examines barriers to fair housing and identifies priorities and goals to mitigate fair housing issues as required under the federal Fair Housing Act and state and local law. The County has also prepared the FY2026-2027 One-Year Action Plan, which outlines programs and projects to be funded and implemented during the 2026-2027 program year to meet the goals identified in the Five-Year Consolidated Plan.

On July 28, 2026, the Seminole County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) will be considering the FY2026-2027 One-Year Action Plan and Housing Access Plan. Prior to submitting the plans to the BCC for approval, the Community Development Division is soliciting public comments and input. The public comment period will be open from May 24 through June 24, 2026. Comments will be received at the Seminole County Community Services Department until 4:00 p.m., June 24, 2026. During this period, the One-Year Action Plan and Housing Access Plan will be available for public review in draft form online at www.seminolecountyfl.gov/departmentsservices/community-services, or in person at the Community Services Department, 520 W. Lake Mary Boulevard, Suite 100, Sanfnord, Florida 32773.

Community Development Division staff will host a Public Hearing of the FY2026-2027 One-Year Action Plan, Housing Access Plan, and field public comments on Wednesday, May 26, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. in the Community Services Department’s 3rd Floor conference room. Comments should be submitted to Elvis Santana via email esantana@seminolecountyfl.gov or via telephone at (407) 665-2307. Comments may also be mailed to 520 W. Lake Mary Blvd., Suite 100, Sanford, FL 32773. Where applicable, the County will respond in writing, to all public comments received.