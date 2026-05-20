Original Inclusive Production Unmasked at The Wallis June 14 Uplifts Neurodiversity in Advance of Autistic Pride Day

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- he Miracle Project, the internationally recognized inclusive theater, film, and expressive arts organization, presents Unmasked, an original multidisciplinary theatrical production at the Bram Goldsmith Theater at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Sunday, June 14, 2026, at 1:30 and 4:30pm in advance of Autistic Pride Day. [ Tickets Funded by a National Endowment for the Arts grant, developed collaboratively across 160 participants in The Miracle Project ’s programs by neurodivergent, disabled, nonneurodivergent, and nondisabled artists ages 5–65. Unmasked blends original theater, music, comedy, film, and autobiographical storytelling to explore identity, authenticity, belonging, and the experience of masking, featuring 50-60 live participants across two performances.“For many people, masking can mean suppressing natural ways of communicating, behaving, or expressing emotion in order to fit too narrow a range of typically nondisabled expectations,” says Elaine Hall, founder of The Miracle Project. “This production celebrates the courage it takes to be authentically seen and the freedom that can emerge when people feel safe enough to show up fully as themselves.”Now celebrating its 21st year in the important work of unmasking, The Miracle Project continues its mission of creating fully inclusive spaces where individuals can build confidence, communication, creative pathways, leadership skills, and community connection through the arts.The production includes contributions from participants in the following Company Class, Triple Threat Musical Theater, Express Yourself for Multimodality Communicators, Improv for Interaction, Musical Makers Ensemble, I Can Do That professional acting classes, Miracles in Action leadership programming, and TMP’s national virtual programs including the newest online offering Dating, Friendship and Boundaries.Tickets are $30 for single performances and $50 for the full two-show experience. Each production has the same central storyline but will feature different performers, original scenes, music, and ensemble pieces created across The Miracle Project community. Guests are also invited to attend a cast celebration and community gathering between performances in the Education Courtyard at The Wallis.For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or more information, visit https://tickets.thewallis.org/overview/22442 ABOUT UNMASKED: The production follows a group of former child stars reuniting at a fan convention where mysterious products promising confidence, popularity, and belonging begin appearing everywhere. As backstage tensions rise and old insecurities resurface, the masks the performers wear begin to slip, forcing them to confront who they are both onstage and off. https://tickets.thewallis.org/overview/22442 ABOUT THE MIRACLE PROJECT: The Miracle Project is a fully inclusive theater, film, social skills, and expressive arts program for neurodivergent, disabled, nonneurodivergent, and nondisabled individuals, as seen in the two-time Emmy-winning HBO film Autism: The Musical. Performers with The Miracle Project have gone on to perform at Carnegie Hall, The White House, and in major film and television productions. Through shared creative experiences with peers, The Miracle Project encourages participants with and without disabilities to develop social and job skills, enhance communication, increase self-awareness and confidence, ease anxiety, and find joy in the experience. https://themiracleproject.org/ ABOUT AUTISTIC PRIDE DAY: Held every year on June 18, Autistic Pride Day is about centering autistic individuals in conversations, systems and action about autistic and/or neurodivergent people. https://autisticprideday.org/the-demand/

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