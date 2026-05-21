Bsyde Partners with BonLeven Healthcare and Expands Medical Advisory Board to Advance Continuous Migraine Care

BonLeven Healthcare provider meeting with a patient during an in-office migraine care consultation.

Strategic clinical partnership and expanded medical advisory board mark next phase of growth for AI-driven migraine platform.

Migraine care has long been limited by episodic models,” said Dr. Nilay Shah. “This partnership allows us to better understand patients between visits and intervene more effectively over time.” — Nilay Shah, MD, FAAN

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bsyde, an AI-powered digital health platform focused on continuous migraine care, today announced a strategic partnership with BonLeven Healthcare to deploy its technology across BonLeven clinics. The company also announced the expansion of its medical advisory board, welcoming Dr. Julio Vega, Dr. Luis Diaz, and Dr. Nilay Shah.This milestone marks a significant step forward in Bsyde’s mission to transform migraine care from episodic treatment to continuous, data-driven management.ADVANCING CLINICAL CARE THROUGH PARTNERSHIPMigraine affects more than 40 million people in the United States, yet care remains largely fragmented and reliant on infrequent office visits. BonLeven Healthcare, which treats hundreds of migraine patients annually, will implement Bsyde as its primary technology platform for migraine management—bringing continuous patient monitoring and data-driven insights into everyday clinical practice.“This partnership represents a shift toward more connected, continuous care,” said Sean Clottu, Founder of Bsyde. “By working closely with BonLeven’s clinical team, we’re building a model that improves patient outcomes while aligning with how care is delivered and reimbursed in the real world.”EXPANDING MEDICAL LEADERSHIPTo support its growing clinical footprint, Bsyde has expanded its medical advisory board with three physicians across neurology and internal medicine:• Nilay Shah, MD, FAAN, Medical Director at BonLeven, brings deep expertise in neurology and clinical neurophysiology.• Julio Vega, MD, neurologist and interventional pain specialist at BonLeven Healthcare, brings expertise in headache care, clinical neurophysiology, neuromodulation, and technology-enabled care innovation.• Luis Diaz, MD, a board-certified internal medicine physician at BonLeven, brings a broad clinical perspective on chronic disease management and patient-centered care delivery.Together, the advisory board will guide clinical strategy, product development, and real-world implementation across care settings.BUILDING A SCALABLE MODEL FOR MIGRAINE CAREA key component of the BonLeven partnership is aligning Bsyde’s platform with reimbursable care models, including Principal Care Management (PCM), with planned expansion into Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM).By integrating clinical workflows, patient monitoring, and reimbursement pathways, the collaboration aims to create a scalable framework for broader adoption across specialty clinics. The model is designed to support reimbursable continuous care programs, helping providers sustainably deliver higher-touch migraine care while improving patient engagement, outcomes, and continuity of care.A STEP TOWARD CONTINUOUS CAREWith expanding clinical partnerships and a growing network of physician advisors, Bsyde is building a new standard for migraine care—one that is continuous, data-driven, and aligned with real-world clinical practice.Are you a provider interested in learning more? Visit bsyde.ai or follow us on social media.ABOUT BSYDEBsyde is an AI-powered digital health platform focused on continuous migraine care, enabling providers to monitor, manage, and improve patient outcomes through data-driven insights and integrated reimbursement workflows. Always learning, always guiding, always by your side.ABOUT BONLEVEN HEALTHCAREBonLeven is a patient-centered neurology clinic serving NYC and the greater New Jersey area, focused on advancing specialty care for migraine and other neurological conditions through clinical innovation, strategic partnerships, and scalable care models. For more information, visit bonleven.com

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