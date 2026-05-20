A&A Releases New Report: “Cape of Good Hope: Global International Transportation Management (ITM) Market Analysis”

BROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A), an internationally recognized leader in Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research, consulting, and M&A advisory services, today released “Cape of Good Hope: Global International Transportation Management (ITM) Market Analysis,” a comprehensive analysis of the global ITM 3PL segment heading into 2026 and 2027.The report tracks the global ITM market through one of the most volatile cycles in modern freight forwarding history — a surge from $274 billion in 2019 to a peak of $533 billion in 2022, followed by a 46.5% collapse to $285 billion in 2023, and a recovery to $329.0 billion in 2025, up 8.0% year over year. A&A projects continued growth of 5.5% to $347.1 billion in 2026 and 4.2% to $361.6 billion in 2027.The 2026 Recovery, Reshaped by an Unusual Set of ForcesThe ITM market’s recovery is being shaped by a confluence of geopolitical, regulatory, and supply-side dynamics not seen in prior cycles:• Tariff policy disruption: The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision striking down the IEEPA-based tariff regime, replaced by a 10% Section 122 global tariff, and the elimination of the de minimis exemption for China-origin imports;• Middle East conflict and the Cape of Good Hope reroute: Asia–Europe and Asia–U.S. East Coast ocean traffic redirected around southern Africa, extending transits 10–14 days, with approximately 8–10% of global container capacity temporarily sidelined in or near the Persian Gulf;• Importer frontloading and inventory volatility ahead of expected further tariff changes;• Structural reshaping of the Top 25 global freight forwarders following the DSV–DB Schenker combination and CMA CGM/CEVA’s integration of Bolloré Logistics.Summary of Key Findings in the Report• North America has been the structural winner from the 2017–2025 cycle;• Asia Pacific remains the largest regional ITM market at $122.0 billion in 2025 (37.1% global share);• Europe’s ITM share has eroded from 19.1% in 2017 to 17.1% in 2025;• The Top 5 global freight forwarders — Kuehne + Nagel, DSV, DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Sinotrans, and NIPPON EXPRESS — together generate approximately $137.5 billion in gross logistics revenue and handle approximately 9–10% of global containerized ocean freight movements and 11–12% of global air cargo;• Buy-side global 3PL M&A remained intense through 2025 with 23 transactions over $100 million (six over $1 billion).“Cape of Good Hope: Global International Transportation Management (ITM) Market Analysis” is available for purchase at www.3plogistics.com . The report’s contents and a sample of the report is available at Cape of Good Hope: Global ITM Market Analysis - 2026 . The report is also included as a standard download in all four tiers of A&A’s Expert Information Service (EIS) subscription For more information, please contact:

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