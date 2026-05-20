Rebound Orthopedics & Neurosurgery Reimagines Patient Care in the Pacific Northwest With Prescribe FIT

Rebound Orthopedics & Neurosurgery and Prescribe FIT

Over 350 participants have lost more than 3,000lbs while reporting major improvements in mobility and pain.

My pain has been cut in half, and my mobility has more than doubled.” — Helen G., patient

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rebound Orthopedics & Neurosurgery, the most preferred independent practice in the Pacific Northwest, is further elevating its patient-centered approach through its new Prescribe FIT program. This virtual health coaching service addresses lifestyle factors to improve patients’ musculoskeletal health, prevent future issues and improve overall well-being.

Known for its commitment to innovative, individualized care, Rebound Orthopedics & Neurosurgery is dedicated to “helping patients not just get better — but rebound.” This aligns perfectly with Prescribe FIT, which offers tailored health coaching to empower patients in their recovery and wellness journeys. The program has already shown remarkable results, including pain reduction, improved mobility and significant weight loss — over 3,000 pounds from more than 350 participants so far.

"Many patients don’t realize the significant impact that excess weight has on their joints, spine and overall musculoskeletal system,” said Deven Karvelas, M.D., board-certified physical medicine and rehabilitation doctor at Rebound Orthopedics & Neurosurgery. “For every extra pound a person carries, it adds four pounds of pressure on the knee joint and ten pounds of pressure on the lower back. This increased strain not only accelerates wear and tear but also raises the risk of injury. In fact, the odds of sustaining a musculoskeletal injury are 15% higher if you're overweight and jump to 48% greater for those with Class III obesity. Addressing weight is a crucial part of managing orthopedic health and reducing the likelihood of future injuries."

Lynn Keyne Michaels, a patient at Rebound Orthopedics & Neurosurgery, shares how the program has transformed her life: “Dr. Todd Borus prescribed the Prescribe FIT program for me. I didn't know about this program before, and I’m so grateful to be connected now. My coach is helping me set goals for weight loss before my knee replacement and helping me live a healthier lifestyle. It is empowering to know that my doctor believes in me and that my coach is so kind, helpful and realistic.”

Patients participating in Prescribe FIT at Rebound Orthopedics & Neurosurgery have experienced remarkable outcomes, including 71% experiencing mobility improvements and 76% experiencing a reduction in pain. Others have reported measurable reductions in body weight, with some losing over 25% of their body weight and 80 pounds. Many have improved their day-to-day lives and regained independence.

Helen G., another patient, highlights the transformative impact of the program: “My pain has been cut in half, and my mobility has more than doubled.”

By integrating Prescribe FIT into their care approach, Rebound Orthopedics & Neurosurgery is ensuring patients have the tools and support to complement the advanced surgical and nonsurgical treatments offered by their highly skilled team. From joint replacement and sports medicine to spine care and neurosurgery, the practice prioritizes outcomes that enable patients to return to their active lifestyles.

“At Rebound Orthopedics & Neurosurgery, we understand that recovery extends beyond the operating room,” said Ashok Modha, M.D., F.R.C.S.C., board-certified neurosurgeon at Rebound Orthopedics & Neurosurgery. “This partnership with Prescribe FIT allows us to provide a comprehensive solution, empowering patients to address underlying factors like weight and mobility, ultimately enhancing their quality of life.”

Rebound Orthopedics & Neurosurgery has been a trusted provider of advanced musculoskeletal care in Portland, Oregon; Vancouver, Washington; and surrounding areas for over 50 years, offering leading-edge treatments delivered by a team of experienced specialists. Their new Prescribe FIT service underscores their unwavering dedication to providing patient-centered care.

For more information about Rebound Orthopedics & Neurosurgery and Prescribe FIT, visit www.reboundmd.com/services/prescribe-fit.

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