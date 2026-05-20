Shepeard Community Blood Center Goes Live with ForLife Biologics Platform®

BBCS and Shepeard Community Blood Center celebrate the successful implementation of the ForLife Biologics Platform®

Community blood center modernizes operations with BBCS’ next-generation biologics management platform

BONNEY LAKE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blood Bank Computer Systems, Inc. (BBCS), a leading provider of biologics and blood bank management software solutions, is proud to announce that Shepeard Community Blood Center has successfully gone live with the ForLife Biologics PlatformServing hospitals and patients across Georgia and South Carolina, Shepeard Community Blood Center is a trusted nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a safe and reliable blood supply to the communities it serves. With the implementation of ForLife, Shepeard is further strengthening its operational capabilities through a modern, scalable, and integrated biologics management platform.The ForLife Biologics Platform, together with the regulated Blood Bank Computer System 6.6, a BECS (Blood Establishment Computer System), delivers a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that streamlines donor management, collections, manufacturing, testing, distribution, compliance, and reporting workflows within a single unified system. Built specifically for the evolving needs of blood and biologics organizations, the platform enables enhanced efficiency, data visibility, and operational flexibility.“We are excited to support Shepeard Community Blood Center in this important milestone,” said Brian Forbis, President and CEO of BBCS. “Their commitment to innovation and community impact aligns perfectly with our mission to empower blood centers with technology that improves efficiency, strengthens compliance, and streamlines operational workflows. We are proud to partner with Shepeard as they continue delivering lifesaving services throughout their region.”The implementation process included extensive collaboration between the Shepeard and BBCS teams to ensure a seamless transition and successful deployment. Through configuration, training, integration, validation, and go-live support, the organizations worked together to position Shepeard for continued growth and operational excellence.“We are thrilled to officially launch the ForLife Biologics Platform,” said Benjamin Prijatel, President and CEO of Shepeard. “This implementation represents an important investment in the future of our organization and our ability to serve donors, hospitals, and patients across our communities. BBCS has been an exceptional partner throughout this journey.”ForLife Biologics Platformis BBCS’ flagship cloud-based biologics management platform, designed to support blood centers, plasma organizations, cell therapy providers, and research institutions with configurable, end-to-end operational management capabilities.For more information about BBCS and the ForLife Biologics Platform, visit www.bbcsinc.com About BBCSBlood Bank Computer Systems, Inc. (BBCS) has been delivering innovative software solutions to the blood banking and biologics industry for more than 40 years. BBCS provides advanced technologies and consulting services that help organizations modernize operations, maintain compliance, and improve donor and patient outcomes. Learn more at www.bbcsinc.com About Shepeard Community Blood CenterShepeard Community Blood Center is a nonprofit community blood center serving hospitals and patients throughout Georgia and South Carolina. Since 1978, Shepeard has relied on local volunteer blood donors and community partners to help maintain a safe and dependable local blood supply for patients in need. Learn more at www.shepeardblood.org

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