Opkalla CEO Aaron Bock Recognized on Charlotte Business Journal’s List of Most Admired CEOs

Recognition highlights leadership, rapid growth, and commitment to community impact.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opkalla announced that Co-Founder and CEO Aaron Bock has been recognized on Charlotte Business Journal’s 2026 list of Most Admired CEOs. This honor highlights outstanding leadership, strong company performance, and meaningful community impact across the Charlotte business community.

Backed by more than 15 years of experience in IT consulting, Bock leads Opkalla in helping organizations cut through the complexity of today’s technology landscape. By working directly alongside IT teams, Opkalla helps clients identify, implement, and support the right solutions for their business without the pressure of a vendor agenda.

Since its founding, Opkalla has experienced rapid and sustained growth under Bock’s leadership. In 2025, the company reached $53.3 million in revenue and has earned national and regional recognition, including three consecutive appearances on the Inc. 5000 list and multiple placements on the Charlotte Business Journal Fast 50. These milestones reflect a business model centered on long-term client success.

Bock has also been intentional about building a company culture grounded in accountability, growth, and purpose. The company reinforces that culture through structured goal setting and by promoting balance and fulfillment outside of work. Last year, the Opkalla team achieved 104 personal, professional, and financial goals across the employee base.

Community involvement is another cornerstone of Bock’s leadership. Opkalla pledges 1% of its annual profits to support nonprofit organizations and contributed more than $108,000 in 2025 alone. The company also organizes annual service days and maintains partnerships with organizations such as Claire’s Army and Apparo. Bock serves on the board of Claire’s Army and actively participates in community initiatives that leverage technology for social impact.

“It’s an honor to be recognized alongside so many respected leaders in the Charlotte community,” Bock said. “This nomination reflects the hard work of our entire team and our shared commitment to helping organizations make better technology decisions while also making a difference beyond the business.”

The Charlotte Business Journal’s Most Admired CEO Awards program recognizes leaders who demonstrate excellence in financial performance, workplace culture, and community engagement. Honorees will celebrate their recognition at an awards dinner at the Westin Charlotte on June 11. View the entire 2026 honorees list here.

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