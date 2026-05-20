New Book for Chief Medical Officers Highlights Contributions from Health e Practices Experts

Difficult Dilemmas for Chief Medical Officers: 30 Case Studies

Resources like this are important because they bring together real-world experience in a way that is immediately useful to physician leaders” — Jill Arena, CEO of Health e Practices

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new resource for physician leaders is now available with the release of " Difficult Dilemmas for Chief Medical Officers : 30 Case Studies," published by the American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL). Health e Practices is part of the broader conversation this book advances through the contributions of its team members.Bringing together insights from experienced medical executives, the publication presents real-world case studies designed to help chief medical officers and healthcare leaders address challenges related to physician management, operational decision-making, and leadership development.Health e Practices team members contributed to the book, reflecting the organization’s ongoing involvement in advancing physician education and leadership.Practical Insights for Today’s Healthcare LeadersEdited by Rex Hoffman, MD, MBA, and Douglas Koekkoek, MD, FACP, SFHM, the book compiles decades of leadership experience into accessible, case-based learning. Dr. Koekkoek’s background includes leadership roles across major health systems, where his work has focused on strengthening physician culture, quality initiatives, and patient experience.The book is structured around common challenges faced by physician leaders, offering both analysis and applied solutions drawn from real scenarios.Coding, Value, and Physician Well-BeingAnne Hirsch, MD, Medical Director, Senior Consultant & Peer Physician Coach at Health e Practices, contributed a chapter focused on medical coding—framing it not simply as a compliance requirement, but as a critical mechanism for how the value of care is recognized.Her chapter explores a common disconnect in healthcare: the gap between the complexity of care delivered and how that care is translated through coding. When documentation and coding fail to fully capture patient complexity, it can lead to downcoding, reduced reimbursement, and a broader sense that physicians’ work is undervalued.Dr. Hirsch emphasizes that accurate coding plays a vital role in:- Reflecting true patient complexity- Supporting appropriate reimbursement- Reducing unnecessary downcoding- Reinforcing the value of physicians’ clinical judgment and timeBy helping physicians better understand and engage with coding systems, her work aligns with a larger goal—ensuring that the realities of patient care are more accurately represented within healthcare systems.Aligning with the Needs of Physician LeadersAs healthcare systems continue to evolve, resources like Difficult Dilemmas for Chief Medical Officers provide timely guidance for leaders balancing clinical, administrative, and organizational responsibilities.“Resources like this are important because they bring together real-world experience in a way that is immediately useful to physician leaders,” said Jill Arena, CEO of Health e Practices. “At Health e Practices, we see every day how challenges around leadership, documentation, and coding intersect—and how critical it is for physicians to have practical guidance that supports both their effectiveness and their long-term sustainability.”Health e Practices remains engaged in efforts that support physician leaders through education, consulting, and practical tools designed to improve both performance and experience in clinical practice.About Douglas Koekkoek, MD, FACP, SFHMDr. Koekkoek is a healthcare leader with more than 20 years of experience guiding physician organizations and mentoring clinical leaders. He is a new consultant with Health e Practices, where he contributes his expertise in physician leadership, quality, and organizational strategy. His work has included leadership roles in major health systems, with a focus on quality, safety, and physician engagement.About Anne Hirsch, MDDr. Hirsch is the Medical Director, Senior Consultant & Peer Physician Coach at Health e Practices and an internal medicine physician with over 30 years of experience. She specializes in coding education and physician development, helping clinicians improve both reimbursement accuracy and professional fulfillment.About Health e PracticesHealth e Practices is a healthcare consulting and education firm focused on coding optimization, revenue cycle performance, and physician education. Through programs such as CodeMastery , the organization partners with providers and health systems to improve accuracy, compliance, and financial outcomes.

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