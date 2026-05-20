Linqia and AirOps Partner to Help Brands Fill the Social Content Gap for AI Search Visibility

New offering enables brands to leverage the power of influencer content to improve visibility and rankings in AI-powered search results

Partnering with Linqia brings influencer content into the AEO equation and gives brands a new way to shape visibility across the sources AI engines increasingly rely on for discovery.” — Alex Halliday, CEO of AirOps

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linqia, the leading independent influencer marketing agency, and AirOps, the leading growth platform for AI search, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver the industry's first influencer marketing solution purpose-built for AI search optimization.The collaboration empowers brands to harness creator content not just for social reach, but to shape how they appear when consumers turn to AI engines like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews for answers.Many marketers have a misconception that social media does not drive Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) results, but the opposite is true. With AI models increasingly capable of indexing video transcripts and visual context, social media has become an important signal that AI search engines use to determine which brands are credible, relevant, and worth recommending.YouTube even surpassed Reddit as the most significant social driver of AEO authority, showing the power of video content in AI Search.“The way people search for information has fundamentally changed,” says Daniel Schotland, Chief Product & Business Officer at Linqia. “Consumers are no longer typing keywords into a search bar, they’re asking AI systems questions and trusting the answers they receive. Creators are uniquely positioned to deliver the kind of credible, authentic video content that AI engines surface as authoritative responses. This partnership with AirOps gives our brand clients a true competitive edge in the AI era.”AirOps provides the underlying technology and analysis to identify how consumers are interacting with AI around the brand or category, and Linqia then activates creators to produce high-quality, authentic content on social channels tailored to those strategic insights.The Linqia–AirOps partnership focuses on solving the video content gap for brands by providing an end-to-end framework for AI search visibility through three integrated capabilities:1) AI Search Intelligence: Brands gain a comprehensive view of how real users are interacting with AI search engines around their category and brand. This includes identifying the questions being asked, the intent behind them, and how the brand currently appears, or doesn’t, in AI-generated responses.2) Content Insights: Brands will receive actionable recommendations to improve their AI search rankings. This includes content gap analysis, competitive benchmarking, and prioritized opportunities to increase the likelihood of being cited as an authoritative source by AI engines.3) Influencer-Powered AEO Content: Linqia activates a targeted influencer campaign strategy where creators produce content specifically designed to address high-value AI search queries. By activating the right voices with the right content at scale, brands build the breadth and authority of content needed to improve their AEO rankings.“AI search has become a real growth lever for marketers, and it rewards brands that show up everywhere,” said Alex Halliday, CEO of AirOps. “Winning now requires building authority across multiple channels at once. Partnering with Linqia brings influencer content into the AEO equation and gives brands a new way to shape visibility across the sources AI engines increasingly rely on for discovery.”The AEO Optimization Suite is available starting today for Linqia and AirOps enterprise clients. Brands will be able to access integrated reporting that connects social creator performance directly to improvements in their AEO footprint.About Linqia: Linqia is the leading independent influencer marketing agency in the US. Leveraging our AI-powered proprietary technology platform, Resonate, we work with some of the world’s leading brands to develop and execute creatively compelling creator-led strategies that deliver full-funnel results. For more information, visit https://www.linqia.com About AirOps: AirOps is the growth platform for AI search. By decoding how AI models interpret and rank information, AirOps empowers brands to optimize their digital presence for the future of discovery.

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