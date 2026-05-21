The Merchant Risk Council Announces FY26–27 Global Board of Directors Appointments

Merchant Risk Council

The MRC welcomes new global board leaders to help advance collaboration, education, and innovation in payments and fraud prevention.

Their expertise across payments, cybersecurity, and fraud prevention will bring valuable insight to the MRC community.” — Julie Fergerson, CEO & Co-Founder

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Merchant Risk Council (MRC), a global non-profit membership association for payments and fraud prevention professionals, is pleased to announce new appointments to its Global Board of Directors for FY26–27.

Elected board members include Brad Mares, Director, Cybersecurity Fraud and Abuse at Target; Corey Murphy, Director of Insurance Proposition & Underwriting at Koala – a CarTrawler company; and Kevin Lee, Field CTO, Trust and Safety at Sift.

“We’re excited to welcome these accomplished leaders to the MRC Global Board,” said Julie Fergerson, CEO of the MRC. “Their diverse experience across payments, cybersecurity, customer experience, and fraud prevention will bring valuable perspectives to the MRC community and help strengthen the resources, collaboration, and insights we provide to our members.”

The MRC Global Board of Directors provides strategic leadership and governance for the organization, helping ensure the MRC continues to support its members through education, collaboration, and advocacy. The board works closely with the MRC’s Regional Advisory Boards in North America, Europe, APAC, and LATAM to foster a connected global community focused on making eCommerce safer and more profitable.

The FY26–27 MRC Global Board of Directors includes:

- Brad Mares, Target

- Brigette Korney, Adyen

- Corey Murphy, Koala – a CarTrawler company

- Dave Senci, Mastercard

- Kevin Lee, Sift

- Kristen Morrow-Greven, Netflix

- Lex Ledger, Spotify

- Sam Anson, Sony Interactive Entertainment

- Stuart Mann, Accertify Inc.

- Tim Russo, Navan

- Jamie Simmons, Capital One (Board Observer)

About the MRC

The MRC is a non-profit 501(c)6 global membership organization connecting payments and fraud prevention professionals through educational programs, online community groups, conferences, and networking events. Encompassing 790+ companies, including merchants and solution providers, it provides education on fraud prevention, payment optimization, and risk management. For more information visit MRC.

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