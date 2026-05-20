UK EdTech ScholaPlan Reaches Teachers in 25 Countries — From Nigeria and Kenya to the Philippines, Australia and Canada

AI-powered lesson planning platform ScholaPlan has attracted teachers across the English-speaking world, offering a full planning toolkit at £15 per year

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScholaPlan , an AI-powered lesson planning platform developed by UK EdTech company Benaco Edutech Ltd, has reached teachers in 25 countries across six continents since launching — with strong uptake across English-speaking markets including Nigeria, Kenya, the Philippines, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom.The platform combines AI lesson plan generation with a timetable scheduler, visual teaching diary, and reusable unit libraries — bringing together tools that teachers in these markets have previously had to source separately, or not at all. It runs entirely in a web browser with no installation required and costs £15 per year, making it one of the most affordable AI lesson planning tools available.A complete planning tool — not just a generatorMost AI lesson planning tools on the market are content generators: they produce a lesson plan on demand but offer no structure for ongoing planning. ScholaPlan takes a different approach, combining four core tools in one platform:- A timetable scheduler to organise classes and weekly schedules- A visual teaching diary showing the full week at a glance, with the ability to bump and rearrange lessons- Reusable unit libraries that let teachers build a unit once and reuse it across years- AI lesson plan generation producing detailed, curriculum-appropriate plans in seconds, tailored to subject, year group, class size, ability range, and behaviour profileThis combination fills a gap between AI content generators — which are strong at producing resources but not built for ongoing planning — and expensive whole-school platforms designed for administrators rather than individual teachers.Built for individual teachers worldwideScholaPlan is designed for individual classroom teachers, not school-wide rollouts. It works with any curriculum framework — including the UK National Curriculum, Cambridge International, IB, CBSE, and the Australian Curriculum — making it suitable for teachers across diverse education systems.The platform also supports 32 interface languages, including Arabic, Hindi, French, Swahili, Spanish, and Chinese, ensuring it is accessible to teachers in multilingual environments and international schools worldwide."We built ScholaPlan for the individual teacher who wants one tool that does everything — timetable, diary, unit plans, AI generation — without paying enterprise prices," said a spokesperson for Benaco Edutech Ltd. "The response from teachers in Nigeria, Kenya, and the Philippines has been particularly strong. These are markets that are underserved by existing EdTech tools, and teachers there are hungry for something that actually works for their context."Pricing and availabilityScholaPlan offers a 30-day free trial with no credit card required. After the trial, the platform costs £15 per year — a fraction of the £8–£20 per month charged by most comparable AI lesson planning tools. The platform requires only an email address to get started and works on any device via browser.ScholaPlan is available now at https://www.scholaplan.com About Benaco Edutech LtdBenaco Edutech Ltd is a UK-registered EdTech company developing tools to reduce teacher workload. Its products include ScholaPlan (AI lesson planning for individual teachers) and SEN Master (case management software for special educational needs coordinators).

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